Outrage grows after video shows Marin cop dumping homeless person in SF
San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said his office is investigating the video.
SFGate
Police Identify Man Found Dead With Blunt Force Trauma
OAKLAND (BCN) Police have identified a man found dead with blunt force trauma Sunday in East Oakland as 29-year-old Rolando Carrillo, police said Tuesday. Carrillo was killed shortly before 5:30 a.m., police believe, in the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. His death was the 76th slaying in Oakland this year,...
SFGate
Police Apologize For Transporting, Dropping Off Homeless Man In Sf
San Rafael police have apologized for taking a man experiencing homelessness to San Francisco and dropping him off in a neighborhood there in June, a department spokesperson said Wednesday. The man was let out of a San Rafael police cruiser on 14th Avenue in the Richmond District. Soon after he...
SFGate
Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Injured 2 People Thursday
EMERYVILLE (BCN) Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old Fairfield man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident reported early Friday. Jalin Buck was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday, which police said had occurred late Thursday at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police.
The fight over the controversial fences at the 24th Street Mission BART station in San Francisco, explained
Protesters removed the fencing for a second time ahead of a community meeting to discuss on Tuesday night.
FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
One person dies in solo-car crash on Oakland's Highway 13
One person died in a solo-car crash on State Route 13 in Oakland on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
Police make grim discovery inside 'uninhabitable' North Bay home
Neighbors got concerned when packages started piling up on the front porch.
Southbound State Route 13 in Oakland reopens following deadly crash, CHP says
State Route 13 in Oakland reopened Wednesday following a deadly crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
Police: Caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for sideshow
SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A caravan of over 100 cars descended on Sunnyvale for a sideshow Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the city’s department of public safety — and police are vowing to find the drivers. “You can take off, but we’ll still have your info and come find you,” the post reads, warning […]
5 arrested for stealing thousands from Ulta in the Bay Area
PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages. At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth […]
KTVU FOX 2
BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work
SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
Richmond police investigate two recent fatal shootings
Richmond police are investigating two fatal shootings last week, one that occurred Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a 33-year-old Hayward man, and another that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16, claiming the life of a 32-year-old Richmond man. The most recent homicide occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the Southside...
Missing Bay Area man found alive next to car that went over cliff
He was found alive with moderate injuries next to an overturned Land Rover.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported near the entrance of the San Francisco- Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Oakland Police investigate early-morning homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oakland officials commit major screw-up, tell mayoral candidates they're on their own
The city clerk's major scheduling error led to the disqualification of at least two candidates.
SFGate
Man Arrested After Pursuit Early Tuesday
SANTA ROSA (BCN) A 35-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a 45-minute-long pursuit around Santa Rosa and then fleeing on foot into an unlocked home early Tuesday morning. Santa Rosa police said Jose Hernandez was arrested after a pursuit that began shortly after 3 a.m. when an officer...
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
SFGate
