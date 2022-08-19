ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Police Identify Man Found Dead With Blunt Force Trauma

OAKLAND (BCN) Police have identified a man found dead with blunt force trauma Sunday in East Oakland as 29-year-old Rolando Carrillo, police said Tuesday. Carrillo was killed shortly before 5:30 a.m., police believe, in the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. His death was the 76th slaying in Oakland this year,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Apologize For Transporting, Dropping Off Homeless Man In Sf

San Rafael police have apologized for taking a man experiencing homelessness to San Francisco and dropping him off in a neighborhood there in June, a department spokesperson said Wednesday. The man was let out of a San Rafael police cruiser on 14th Avenue in the Richmond District. Soon after he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Injured 2 People Thursday

EMERYVILLE (BCN) Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old Fairfield man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident reported early Friday. Jalin Buck was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday, which police said had occurred late Thursday at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police.
EMERYVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested for stealing thousands from Ulta in the Bay Area

PETALUMA, Calif., (KRON) -Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands worth of products from Ulta, according to a press release from the Petaluma Police Department. Among the five arrested, two remain anonymous due to their ages. At 7:02pm Monday, the Petaluma Police Department received a call from Ulta Beauty located at 401 Kenilworth […]
PETALUMA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work

SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Police investigate early-morning homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man has died after a suspected homicide on Sunday, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. The homicide occurred early Sunday morning, just before 5:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. Officers were called to the scene due to a report of a person down. After officers arrived, they found a male victim with blunt-force trauma. The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested After Pursuit Early Tuesday

SANTA ROSA (BCN) A 35-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a 45-minute-long pursuit around Santa Rosa and then fleeing on foot into an unlocked home early Tuesday morning. Santa Rosa police said Jose Hernandez was arrested after a pursuit that began shortly after 3 a.m. when an officer...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County

A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. 
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
