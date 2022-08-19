Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Sign Down/Missing – Fri, 19 Aug 2022 18:50:39 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 19 Aug 2022 18:50:39 -0400: Street Sign Down/Missing at Address: 501 Flaherty Ave Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Street sign is there, however an uninsured driver plowed into the subdivision entryway stone column and bushes/trees about 2 yrs ago. Nothing has been repaired, the subdivision sign is gone and the light is out. Should be repaired and maintained.
Citizen Issue Reported: Erosion/Turbidity – Sat, 20 Aug 2022 12:28:51 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 20 Aug 2022 12:28:51 -0400: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 1420 Flemming House St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. There is a hole in the asphalt. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
E. Club Road reopens at I-85 amid ‘criminal investigation’ near Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A criminal investigation closed East Club Boulevard in Durham County near Interstate 85 for more than an hour Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported before 9 p.m. near an Exxon at 2407 E. Club Blvd. East Club Blvd was closed from I-85 to...
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
Several more all-way stops are coming to Johnston County. Here’s where — and why.
NCDOT usually converts one or two intersections at a time. But this time it’s nine.
$19.4 million awarded for multi-family housing in areas damaged by Matthew, Florence
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Local governments can now apply for gap financing to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence. A total of $19.4 million will be allocated by October 2022 for shovel-ready projects that...
Durham advocates push for affordable housing
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Dozens gathered in Durham Saturday to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and hopefully come up with a creative solution. Reporter: Leslie Moreno.
NC State fraternity house armed robbery hit snag with manual transmission: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — University police were called to the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house late Sunday night for a reported armed robbery, according to an alert sent to students around 11 p.m. The robbery took place off-campus, just outside of the fraternity house, located in the 3500 block...
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
‘Expect damage’: Severe thunderstorm warning for Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson counties, weather service says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms moved through central North Carolina Sunday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas north and east of Raleigh. The warning was issued at 3:14 p.m. for east-central Nash, Edgecombe and northeastern Wilson counties until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Wake County deputy Ned Byrd funeral service brings together family, law enforcement community
The funeral service for slain Wake County deputy Ned Byrd began at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.
Porta potty tanker flips, shuts down exit ramp on NC interstate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound I-440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place around 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., the exit was […]
Police investigating armed robbery, attempted carjacking on NC State campus
University police at NC State reported an armed robbery at the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house Sunday night.
Residents call out affordable housing crisis. Here’s what they want an NC city to do.
“That Thirty for Thirty (strategy), it can change somebody’s life,” Durham resident Regina Mays said.
Northbound US 1 near Apex reopens after crash with injuries
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck with injuries caused traffic problems as U.S. 1 northbound was closed for more than an hour near Apex and Holly Springs Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
Durham County Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting near I-85
Durham County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on East Club Boulevard.
