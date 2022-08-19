ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Street Sign Down/Missing – Fri, 19 Aug 2022 18:50:39 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 19 Aug 2022 18:50:39 -0400: Street Sign Down/Missing at Address: 501 Flaherty Ave Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Street sign is there, however an uninsured driver plowed into the subdivision entryway stone column and bushes/trees about 2 yrs ago. Nothing has been repaired, the subdivision sign is gone and the light is out. Should be repaired and maintained.
WRAL News

Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
DURHAM, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Government
City
Wake Forest, NC
WRAL

Durham advocates push for affordable housing

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Dozens gathered in Durham Saturday to bring awareness to the lack of affordable housing and hopefully come up with a creative solution. Reporter: Leslie Moreno.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Northbound US 1 near Apex reopens after crash with injuries

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck with injuries caused traffic problems as U.S. 1 northbound was closed for more than an hour near Apex and Holly Springs Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. along U.S. 1 near the Friendship Road overpass, which is near mile marker 91 between the N.C. 540 interchange and the exit for New Hill Holleman Road.
APEX, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

