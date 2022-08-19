ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton Local firms up district health care services for the new school year

By Linda Hall
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 5 days ago
Mapleton Local Schools Board of Education

Monday, Aug. 15, meeting

KEY ACTION Approved a modified contract with PSI Associates for health care services for the 2022-2023 school year.

DISCUSSION Superintendent Scott Smith said the district has used PSI in the past. Due to personnel changes at the agency, the modified contract will employ a registered nurse to cover three of the five days across the Mapleton district and a licensed practical nurse for the remaining two days. Previously, a registered nurse handled all five school days.

It's back-to-school time!Cheers, candy & a clown help celebrate first day of school

"We're still getting the same service at a lower cost," Smith said. "It's a savings of $4,000 a year."

The district also renewed its contract with Maxim Health Services for supplemental health care staffing for the 2022-2023 school year for individual students with special health care needs, Smith said.

The contract per year for PSI is $53,300; and for Maxim $50 an hour for an LPN and $60 per hour for an RN, said Treasurer Kathleen Wiley in an email. "We currently have one student they are servicing."

Mapleton BOE brings back technology coordinator as needed

OTHER ACTION

  • Approved the hiring of Lisa Bowersock as a substitute technology coordinator and as an assistant for special STEAM projects for the 2022-2023 school year. Bowersock retired in May as the district's technology coordinator and is returning on an as-needed basis this school year, Smith said. She will be compensated at $20 per hour.
  • Approved staff members for the Mapleton Virtual Academy for the 2022-2023 school year at a stipend of $100 per student for a year-long course. Attendance spiked in the academy during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said, but enrollment before it started, and for the coming school year, is lower. Smith estimates 20 kindergarten-through 12th-grade students to begin this school year. Before changes generated by the pandemic, the purpose of the Virtual Academy was primarily credit recovery for high school students.

UP NEXT Meets at 4 p.m. Sept. 19 in Mapleton High School/Middle School Media Center, 635 County Road 801, Ashland

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

