Nine Displaced by Herndon Townhouse Fire — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units responded to a fire in the 2100 block of Monaghan Drive at 5:46 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 22). Investigators determined it was ignited by a malfunctioning electrical circuit above the second-floor bathroom. There were no reported injuries, but the fire displaced nine people and caused about $70,000 in damages. [FCFRD]

VIENNA, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO