Morning Notes
Nine Displaced by Herndon Townhouse Fire — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units responded to a fire in the 2100 block of Monaghan Drive at 5:46 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 22). Investigators determined it was ignited by a malfunctioning electrical circuit above the second-floor bathroom. There were no reported injuries, but the fire displaced nine people and caused about $70,000 in damages. [FCFRD]
Due to a mechanical failure, the Lake Anne fountain is currently not in operation. Our CSF team is working to resolve the issue and currently estimates a 3–4 week turnaround for parts and installation. #EnjoyReston #Reston #FXVA #LoveVA pic.twitter.com/fVKh9BxyBz. Dump truck flips over near Dulles Toll Road, shutting down...
