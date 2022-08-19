Read full article on original website
Related
Woman finds family's century-old ring on South Carolina beach 2 years after it went missing
She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea turtle nests. Instinctively, she...
The Daily South
"Find of a Lifetime": 8-Year-Old Vacationing in South Carolina Discovers Giant Fossilized Shark Tooth
A young tourist came home from a family vacation in South Carolina with the "find of a lifetime" earlier this month. Riley Gracely, 8, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was vacationing with his parents and brother in Myrtle Beach when they ventured out to Palmetto Fossil Excursions, an educational fossil-hunting expedition facility in Summerville.
Family Miraculously Finds Late Son’s Message in a Bottle From 1989
Finding a message in a bottle seems like a scene out of a movie or romantic novel — yet that's exactly what happened to one family in Mississippi who were reunited with a message their late son wrote 33 years ago during a school project. Eric Dahl, wife Melanie...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
This man once claimed to be the last American slave and the oldest man alive at 130 years old
Wikipedia has a list of the last survivors of the American slave trade. There are at least 27 people on the list as being survivors while two have been discredited due to records being falsified or claiming the wrong dates of birth.
People
Missouri Teen Dies After Saving 4-Year-Old Brother from Drowning: 'My Son Is a Hero,' Dad Says
A Missouri community is mourning the death of 18-year-old Alex Harris, who drowned last month while attempting to save his younger brother from a river. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Harris was swimming in the Missouri River on July 23 when he "went under the water and did not resurface" while attempting to save another swimmer. Harris was pronounced dead the next day by the Holt County Coroner.
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
RELATED PEOPLE
The most unusual find from the historic Jamestown settlement was the broken skull and leg bone of an English teenager
Forensic reconstruction of Jane, the Jamestown teenagerCredit: Smithsonian; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. In 2012, human remains were found by archaeologists in the historic Jamestown settlement. The archaeologists were working in a James Fort Cellar that dated back to 1608 when they discovered the bones - a partial human skull and tibia.
Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch
The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke.The building housing Venue Church in Chattanooga—once one of the fastest-growing churches in the nation—is now set to be auctioned off outside the county courthouse after defaulting on its nearly $2.8 million mortgage.The news has left some former congregants wondering where all of their donations went.“Now with everything that’s come to light, you do wonder...
PHOTO: Giant Crocodile Spotted Carrying Dead Man’s Body Through Lagoon
In disturbing news out of Mexico, a crocodile was spotted dragging a dead body through lagoon waters recently. Journalist Porfirio Ibarra posted a video of the incident on Twitter, showing the crocodile swimming through the waters of Laguna del Carpintero in Tampico Tamaulipas carrying the deceased man in its jaws.
Dad threatened with arrest for holding his 2-year-old on his lap during Frontier flight
An Atlanta dad was met with threats of arrest, and got kicked off a plane, after trying to hold his 2-year-old daughter in his lap to comfort her before a Frontier Airlines flight over the weekend. Listen, flying with young children is anxiety-inducing for many parents. There’s the physical load...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Vows to Adopt Boy He Found as Baby ‘Covered in Ants’ in Trash Can
While on a trip to Haiti, Jimmy Amisial heard a baby screaming. When he found the source of the sound, he was shocked to discover the baby in a trash can, abandoned, according to The Mirror. Amisial was baffled to find no one else trying to help the child, despite...
PETS・
Family finds several bodies stuffed in cases at unit they won in Storage Wars-style auction sparking serial killer fears
A FAMILY made a horrifying discovery after finding several bodies stuffed in suitcases they won in a Storage Wars-style auction. The New Zealand residents won the grim contents of an abandoned storage unit in an auction last week. Buyers are not allowed to sift through the contents before bidding on...
Mother refuses to allow her 4 kids to wear clean pajamas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was a young girl, she lived in a dirt-floor hut in a fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean. She and her family had little, and they were accustomed to a spartan lifestyle.
Mother shamed for taking four week old’s pacifier away and letting the baby cry it out
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Are you a parent? If you are, you’ve probably been in the same position I was in at this particular early time in my baby’s life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
British boy, 14, drowns in hotel swimming pool while celebrating family wedding at beachside resort in Turkey
A BRITISH teenager has drowned in the swimming pool of a Turkish holiday resort while celebrating a family wedding. The 14-year-old got into difficulty while swimming with his aunt at the all-inclusive Liberty Lara beach hotel on Sunday afternoon. One holidaymaker said the boy was dragged unconscious from the pool...
Babysitter Refuses to Watch 2-Year-Old Abandoned by Parents
How far should a babysitter’s responsibilities go?. The pandemic affected a lot of industries in negative ways, and one of the areas it impacted most was childcare, both for workers and for parents.
My aunt said my mother was 'too pregnant' to stay alone in the city but not too pregnant to bake a cake in a hot RV
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone loves going camping, well, almost everyone. So when my aunt and uncle invited my parents to visit their campground at the beach, they accepted.
Comments / 1