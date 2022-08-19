Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Watch Hanser Continue to Troll Gallo
Everybody loves Hanser Alberto. From the minute he joined the LA Dodgers this season, teammates and fans fell in love with the Dominican infielder. From his joyful mentality and loose, energetic personality, what’s there not to like about him?. In a recent video, the 29-year-old posted on his Instagram...
Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Earns Internet Immortality In Recent Astros Game
Former Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock had some choice words for Astros villain Yuri Gurriel after a fly out.
Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire
After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
Yardbarker
Padres reportedly 'absolutely livid' with Fernando Tatis Jr.
Fernando Tatis Jr. insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are taking comfort in that excuse. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with...
Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest
Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Bodycam Footage Captures Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna’s Drunk Driving Arrest
Just 15 months after an arrest for aggravated assault by strangulation and battery, Marcell Ozuna is back in cuffs. Norcross Police officers apprehended Ozuna after the Atlanta Braves’ outfielder was speeding and failed to maintain his lane. The arrest occurred early on Friday morning. Ozuna’s domestic violence issues last...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Becomes More Clear
The Dodgers are hoping that Clayton Kershaw will be ready to go when the playoffs roll around. They don’t necessarily need him for the regular season run, especially with their lead in the National League West over the Padres. But the playoff implications of him being out are tough to ignore.
Hernández: Dodgers' destruction of Sandy Alcantara isn't a fluke. This team can hit good pitching
The Dodgers' performance against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara proves they're more than capable of racking up hits and runs against the best pitching.
Dodgers: Flame-Throwing Reliever's Return Has Doc Excited
There's a-lot to be excited about this coming weekend with key returning pitchers Dustin May and Brusdar Graterol set to make their come back
Yardbarker
Dodgers Release Pedro Báez & Tony Wolters
As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ever-closer to clinching the National League West with multiple pitchers set to return from the injured list, they released a pair of veteran players with Major League experience this week in Pedro Báez and Tony Wolters. Báez was originally signed to a Minor...
Marcell Ozuna gets brutally honest on getting booed by Braves fans
Marcell Ozuna returned to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, two days after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Fans were less than thrilled to see the Braves slot Ozuna back into the lineup so soon after yet another off-field incident, and they let him have it in his return to Truist Park. After Braves fans showered Ozuna with a chorus of boos, and Ben Ingram took a shot at him on the radio broadcast, the outfielder opened up on the treatment he received. Via Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ozuna described the booing as being “kind of motivating.”
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
Dodgers News: Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts
The efforts of Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin haven't gotten unnoticed from Dave Roberts
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may be slowly stealing playing time away from one struggling infielder
When the New York Yankees announced they were calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from their Triple-A squad, it was quite clear they were looking to provide a spark and supplement some playing time in both the outfield and infield. Florial was always meant to steal playing time away...
Yankees fans boo Hal Steinbrenner during Paul O'Neill ceremony
As Yankees fans celebrated the career of Paul O’Neill on Sunday, they took out their frustrations on the current team when Hal Steinbrenner was introduced on the field.
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux starting for Dodgers Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Max Muncy moves to the hot corner, Justin Turner takes over at designated hitter, Will Smith moves back behind the dish, and Austin Barnes takes a seat.
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the Friars showed their hype video for...
