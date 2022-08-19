Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Becomes More Clear
The Dodgers are hoping that Clayton Kershaw will be ready to go when the playoffs roll around. They don’t necessarily need him for the regular season run, especially with their lead in the National League West over the Padres. But the playoff implications of him being out are tough to ignore.
Dodgers rookie Pepiot beats All-Star Alcantara, Marlins 10-3
Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday in style Sunday, getting the best of a matchup with All-Star Sandy Alcantara to lead a 10-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.Pepiot, in just his seventh career start, held the Marlins to two runs on four hits in six innings as Los Angeles won its ninth consecutive home game. Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy hit home runs and Will Smith drove in three runs for the Dodgers."It was definitely exciting and I was glad to be able to power through and get to that sixth inning," Pepiot said of his...
Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts
15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
Dodgers: Watch Hanser Alberto Continue to Playfully Troll Joey Gallo
Everybody loves Hanser Alberto. From the minute he joined the LA Dodgers this season, teammates and fans fell in love with the Dominican infielder. From his joyful mentality and loose, energetic personality, what’s there not to like about him?. In a recent video, the 29-year-old posted on his Instagram...
Dodgers Release Pedro Báez & Tony Wolters
As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ever-closer to clinching the National League West with multiple pitchers set to return from the injured list, they released a pair of veteran players with Major League experience this week in Pedro Báez and Tony Wolters. Báez was originally signed to a Minor...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Absolutely Loves Hanser Alberto
When you make a difference for the Dodgers, people will notice. Luckily for LA infielder Hanser Alberto, he doesn’t need to look far for his seal of approval from his new team. Although Alberto can be seen as an afterthought with such a star-studded team in the Dodgers, it...
Dodgers: Checking in on Former LA Fan Favorites Around the League
By our count, there are 71 former Dodgers (30 position players, 41 pitchers) playing either in the majors or the minors in another team’s organization. Some of these guys are really obscure, like Zach Neal, who pitched one inning for the Dodgers in 2018 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since, but after three years in Japan, he’s back and pitching in Triple-A for the Rockies. We’re not going to talk much about Zach Neal here.
Fired manager has shocking comments for Los Angeles Angels
Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon was unceremoniously fired from his position earlier this season after a 12-game losing streak brought the team’s record to 27-29. Maddon spent 33 years with the organization before he was fired, but don’t expect him to spend much time around the team after his departure.
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Identified as Most Indispensable Player for LA
As the calendar reads a little over a year since the Dodgers claimed the right-handed pitcher off waivers, it’s safe to say that the Evan Phillips experience has been an unbridled success. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, EP has become one of Dave Roberts’ most trusted arms out of the bullpen.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo’s Performance ‘Validates’ His Hard Work
Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers have made a lot of trade deadline deals over the years that made waves throughout the league and the fanbase. You had Rich Hill and Josh Reddick in 2016, Yu Darvish in 2017, Manny Machado and Brian Dozier in 2018, and Max Scherzer and Trea Turner last year.
Gavin Lux starting for Dodgers Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Max Muncy moves to the hot corner, Justin Turner takes over at designated hitter, Will Smith moves back behind the dish, and Austin Barnes takes a seat.
Dodgers: Joe Davis was ‘a Mess’ When Fox Offered Him His Dream Job
Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis was a guest on the Barstool podcast Starting 9 on Thursday, and he told the story of when Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager officially offered him the job to take over for Joe Buck as Fox’s lead baseball broadcaster, which includes calling the All-Star Game and the World Series.
LaMonte Wade Jr. not in Giants' Sunday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wade is being replaced in right field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 163 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .218 batting average with a .544 OPS, 1...
Dodgers Highlights: Dustin May Dazzles in Return as LA Cruises Past Marlins
After 476 days, the Dodgers finally saw Dustin May take the mound for a major league baseball game again. His season debut came on Saturday evening against the Miami Marlins, as he earned his first win in a 7-0 victory. The pitching was brilliant once again, and the offense finally snapped a cold streak to support their young righty in his return to the mound.
Dodgers News: Danny Duffy Reports We’re Inaccurate from Roberts
I’m sure Danny Duffy was shocked after picking up the local newspaper earlier this week and learning that he was done for the year. The Dodgers pet project has yet to officially pick up a ball since a trade brought him to LA last July. Several setbacks have kept...
Dodgers News: Roberts Hints at Ryan Pepiot’s Future Role
The Dodgers are about to have a very good problem on their hands. For most of the year, they’ve struggled to keep healthy starters around. Guys like Walker Buehler, Andrew Heaney, and Clayton Kershaw have all missed decent chunks of the year with various injuries. And despite losing Buehler...
Dodgers News: LA Agrees to Contract Extension With Max Muncy
It hasn’t been the best season for Max Muncy. The Dodgers first baseman entered the year coming off of a torn UCL in his elbow, something the team opted to let him play through in 2022. And while we won’t know for sure if that was the problem early on, he sure looks different as of late.
Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Ryan Pepiot Optioned
The Dodgers and Brewers are set to start a 3-game series tonight in Los Angeles. Julio Urias will get the ball for them after tossing 5 shutout innings against Milwaukee last week. He faced off against Eric Lauer, who bounced back in a big way in his 7-inning outing against Los Angeles last week.
Dodgers: Dustin May Set to ‘Dominate’ in First Start According to Tony Gonsolin
Dustin May, the fireballing young starting pitcher for the Dodgers who has spent the last 15 months on the injured list after a torn UCL required Tommy John surgery, returns to the active roster today to start against the Marlins at Dodger Stadium. The 24-year-old May, who was one of the brightest young pitching stars in baseball before the injury, is hoping to make a difference for the Dodgers in September and into the postseason.
Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Blake Treinen Set to Rejoin Team Soon
It used to be that a flood of players joined big-league teams on or around September 1, as active rosters expanded from 25 players to as many 40. The September flood is more of a trickle these days, with rosters just going from 26 to 28 players. But for the Dodgers this year, it’s a pretty important trickle, as it will allow them to activate a couple important players who have been sidelined with injuries.
