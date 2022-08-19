ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers rookie Pepiot beats All-Star Alcantara, Marlins 10-3

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Ryan Pepiot celebrated his 25th birthday in style Sunday, getting the best of a matchup with All-Star Sandy Alcantara to lead a 10-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.Pepiot, in just his seventh career start, held the Marlins to two runs on four hits in six innings as Los Angeles won its ninth consecutive home game. Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy hit home runs and Will Smith drove in three runs for the Dodgers."It was definitely exciting and I was glad to be able to power through and get to that sixth inning," Pepiot said of his...
Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts

15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
Dodgers Release Pedro Báez & Tony Wolters

As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ever-closer to clinching the National League West with multiple pitchers set to return from the injured list, they released a pair of veteran players with Major League experience this week in Pedro Báez and Tony Wolters. Báez was originally signed to a Minor...
Dodgers: Checking in on Former LA Fan Favorites Around the League

By our count, there are 71 former Dodgers (30 position players, 41 pitchers) playing either in the majors or the minors in another team’s organization. Some of these guys are really obscure, like Zach Neal, who pitched one inning for the Dodgers in 2018 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since, but after three years in Japan, he’s back and pitching in Triple-A for the Rockies. We’re not going to talk much about Zach Neal here.
Fired manager has shocking comments for Los Angeles Angels

Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon was unceremoniously fired from his position earlier this season after a 12-game losing streak brought the team’s record to 27-29. Maddon spent 33 years with the organization before he was fired, but don’t expect him to spend much time around the team after his departure.
Gavin Lux starting for Dodgers Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Gavin Lux as their starting second baseman for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Lux will bat seventh and handle second base Sunday while Max Muncy moves to the hot corner, Justin Turner takes over at designated hitter, Will Smith moves back behind the dish, and Austin Barnes takes a seat.
LaMonte Wade Jr. not in Giants' Sunday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wade is being replaced in right field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. In 163 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .218 batting average with a .544 OPS, 1...
Dodgers: Dustin May Set to ‘Dominate’ in First Start According to Tony Gonsolin

Dustin May, the fireballing young starting pitcher for the Dodgers who has spent the last 15 months on the injured list after a torn UCL required Tommy John surgery, returns to the active roster today to start against the Marlins at Dodger Stadium. The 24-year-old May, who was one of the brightest young pitching stars in baseball before the injury, is hoping to make a difference for the Dodgers in September and into the postseason.
Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Blake Treinen Set to Rejoin Team Soon

It used to be that a flood of players joined big-league teams on or around September 1, as active rosters expanded from 25 players to as many 40. The September flood is more of a trickle these days, with rosters just going from 26 to 28 players. But for the Dodgers this year, it’s a pretty important trickle, as it will allow them to activate a couple important players who have been sidelined with injuries.
