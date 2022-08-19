Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Becomes More Clear
The Dodgers are hoping that Clayton Kershaw will be ready to go when the playoffs roll around. They don’t necessarily need him for the regular season run, especially with their lead in the National League West over the Padres. But the playoff implications of him being out are tough to ignore.
Dodgers: Watch Hanser Alberto Continue to Playfully Troll Joey Gallo
Everybody loves Hanser Alberto. From the minute he joined the LA Dodgers this season, teammates and fans fell in love with the Dominican infielder. From his joyful mentality and loose, energetic personality, what’s there not to like about him?. In a recent video, the 29-year-old posted on his Instagram...
Yardbarker
Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts
15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo’s Performance ‘Validates’ His Hard Work
Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers have made a lot of trade deadline deals over the years that made waves throughout the league and the fanbase. You had Rich Hill and Josh Reddick in 2016, Yu Darvish in 2017, Manny Machado and Brian Dozier in 2018, and Max Scherzer and Trea Turner last year.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Release Pedro Báez & Tony Wolters
As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ever-closer to clinching the National League West with multiple pitchers set to return from the injured list, they released a pair of veteran players with Major League experience this week in Pedro Báez and Tony Wolters. Báez was originally signed to a Minor...
Dodgers: Checking in on Former LA Fan Favorites Around the League
By our count, there are 71 former Dodgers (30 position players, 41 pitchers) playing either in the majors or the minors in another team’s organization. Some of these guys are really obscure, like Zach Neal, who pitched one inning for the Dodgers in 2018 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since, but after three years in Japan, he’s back and pitching in Triple-A for the Rockies. We’re not going to talk much about Zach Neal here.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Absolutely Loves Hanser Alberto
When you make a difference for the Dodgers, people will notice. Luckily for LA infielder Hanser Alberto, he doesn’t need to look far for his seal of approval from his new team. Although Alberto can be seen as an afterthought with such a star-studded team in the Dodgers, it...
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Identified as Most Indispensable Player for LA
As the calendar reads a little over a year since the Dodgers claimed the right-handed pitcher off waivers, it’s safe to say that the Evan Phillips experience has been an unbridled success. Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, EP has become one of Dave Roberts’ most trusted arms out of the bullpen.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner’s Free Agency Desires Sound Promising for LA
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is in the last year of his contract, and he’s expected to be one of the biggest shortstop targets in this offseason’s free-agent class, along with Dansby Swanson and (if they opt out of their current contracts) Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa. One team...
Dodgers Highlights: Dustin May Dazzles in Return as LA Cruises Past Marlins
After 476 days, the Dodgers finally saw Dustin May take the mound for a major league baseball game again. His season debut came on Saturday evening against the Miami Marlins, as he earned his first win in a 7-0 victory. The pitching was brilliant once again, and the offense finally snapped a cold streak to support their young righty in his return to the mound.
Dodgers News: Danny Duffy Reports We’re Inaccurate from Roberts
I’m sure Danny Duffy was shocked after picking up the local newspaper earlier this week and learning that he was done for the year. The Dodgers pet project has yet to officially pick up a ball since a trade brought him to LA last July. Several setbacks have kept...
Dodgers: Joe Davis was ‘a Mess’ When Fox Offered Him His Dream Job
Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis was a guest on the Barstool podcast Starting 9 on Thursday, and he told the story of when Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager officially offered him the job to take over for Joe Buck as Fox’s lead baseball broadcaster, which includes calling the All-Star Game and the World Series.
Dodgers News: Former LA Reliever Out for Season with Shoulder Injury
The Dodgers have made a living by signing reliever cast-offs to bargain deals, fixing them, and then letting them walk in free agency for a healthy pay day. Corey Knebel is among the more recent examples of the Dodgers successful reliever reclamation projects. After putting up a 2.45 ERA in 2021 with LA (27 appearances), the Phillies whisked him away in free agency on a one-year, $10M deal. Knebel has been effective this year (3.43 ERA), but on Sunday morning, news broke that the righty is done for the season.
Dodgers News: Brusdar Graterol Activated, Ryan Pepiot Optioned
The Dodgers and Brewers are set to start a 3-game series tonight in Los Angeles. Julio Urias will get the ball for them after tossing 5 shutout innings against Milwaukee last week. He faced off against Eric Lauer, who bounced back in a big way in his 7-inning outing against Los Angeles last week.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Reacts to His Dominant 2022 MLB Debut
On Saturday night, Dodgers fans got to enjoy a moment they’ve been waiting for the better part of 15 months, the return of Dustin May. It’s been a long road back to the bigs for May since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2021, but the wait, was certainly worth it.
Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Blake Treinen Set to Rejoin Team Soon
It used to be that a flood of players joined big-league teams on or around September 1, as active rosters expanded from 25 players to as many 40. The September flood is more of a trickle these days, with rosters just going from 26 to 28 players. But for the Dodgers this year, it’s a pretty important trickle, as it will allow them to activate a couple important players who have been sidelined with injuries.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Gets Through Mental Struggles With Help From Support Group
It’s never about how you start… For Max Muncy, he looked like a shell of his former All-Star self through most of the season. Lucky for Dodgers fans, there is a reason Muncy is a pro athlete and thanks to a change in his swing, he has been able to turn his season around. Adjusting from his injury and relearning what he did best was no easy feat, but he’s getting there one day at a time. He spoke at length with Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic about his season and his struggles.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Trending Up, Cody Bellinger Gets Benched, Dustin May Returns & More!
Another week has come and gone, but the Dodgers, despite splitting a four-game series in Milwaukee, are still the best team in baseball (84-36) thanks to a sweep of the visiting Miami Marlins. However there were plenty of stories beyond just a few box scores for the Dodgers. Let’s take...
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look at Catching Dustin May
On Saturday night, Austin Barnes had the opportunity to catch Dustin May in his first major league game since May of 2021. Barnes, who’s been behind the dish for the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish, Julio Urías, and Walker Buehler, was very impressed by the 24-year-old’s pitching combos. He had this to say after the game, (quote via The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya):
Dodgers vs Brewers: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 22
After sweeping the Marins over the weekend, the Dodgers look to continue a successful homestand as the Brewers come into town for three games. While Los Angeles was sweeping Miami to extend its division lead to 18 games, Milwaukee was losing two of three to the lowly Chicago Cubs to drop five games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central and 1.5 games behind the Phillies for the third and final Wild Card spot.
