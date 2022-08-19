ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Remains Hero for Dave Roberts

15 wins, 0.86 WHIP and 2.12 ERA. That's the stat line that will make any batter shake in fear when they face Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin. There's no doubt throughout the organization that Gonsolin's monster pitching has correlated to the top of the line success the Dodgers have had all season long.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Dodgers Release Pedro Báez & Tony Wolters

As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ever-closer to clinching the National League West with multiple pitchers set to return from the injured list, they released a pair of veteran players with Major League experience this week in Pedro Báez and Tony Wolters. Báez was originally signed to a Minor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Checking in on Former LA Fan Favorites Around the League

By our count, there are 71 former Dodgers (30 position players, 41 pitchers) playing either in the majors or the minors in another team’s organization. Some of these guys are really obscure, like Zach Neal, who pitched one inning for the Dodgers in 2018 and hasn’t pitched in the majors since, but after three years in Japan, he’s back and pitching in Triple-A for the Rockies. We’re not going to talk much about Zach Neal here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dellin Betances
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Mets#Reliever#Dodgers News#Triple A#Okc
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Former LA Reliever Out for Season with Shoulder Injury

The Dodgers have made a living by signing reliever cast-offs to bargain deals, fixing them, and then letting them walk in free agency for a healthy pay day. Corey Knebel is among the more recent examples of the Dodgers successful reliever reclamation projects. After putting up a 2.45 ERA in 2021 with LA (27 appearances), the Phillies whisked him away in free agency on a one-year, $10M deal. Knebel has been effective this year (3.43 ERA), but on Sunday morning, news broke that the righty is done for the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Blake Treinen Set to Rejoin Team Soon

It used to be that a flood of players joined big-league teams on or around September 1, as active rosters expanded from 25 players to as many 40. The September flood is more of a trickle these days, with rosters just going from 26 to 28 players. But for the Dodgers this year, it’s a pretty important trickle, as it will allow them to activate a couple important players who have been sidelined with injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Max Muncy Gets Through Mental Struggles With Help From Support Group

It’s never about how you start… For Max Muncy, he looked like a shell of his former All-Star self through most of the season. Lucky for Dodgers fans, there is a reason Muncy is a pro athlete and thanks to a change in his swing, he has been able to turn his season around. Adjusting from his injury and relearning what he did best was no easy feat, but he’s getting there one day at a time. He spoke at length with Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic about his season and his struggles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look at Catching Dustin May

On Saturday night, Austin Barnes had the opportunity to catch Dustin May in his first major league game since May of 2021. Barnes, who’s been behind the dish for the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Yu Darvish, Julio Urías, and Walker Buehler, was very impressed by the 24-year-old’s pitching combos. He had this to say after the game, (quote via The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya):
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Brewers: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 22

After sweeping the Marins over the weekend, the Dodgers look to continue a successful homestand as the Brewers come into town for three games. While Los Angeles was sweeping Miami to extend its division lead to 18 games, Milwaukee was losing two of three to the lowly Chicago Cubs to drop five games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central and 1.5 games behind the Phillies for the third and final Wild Card spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy