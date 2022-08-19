Read full article on original website
KGWA Local News Tuesday 08.23.22
WS)--A 32-year-old Enid woman was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being stabbed multiple times Monday. Enid Police Department officials said 911 calls were made just after 6:00 Monday evening reporting the woman had been stabbed at a residence in the 700 block of North 12th. Police said the woman was planning to separate from her husband and the two got into an argument when he reportedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a large kitchen knife and then stabbed her five times. The woman was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment, where police said she was in stable condition. Enid Police said the man fled from the house after the attack. The suspect, 32-year-old James Allen Schmitt was located and arrested just before 2:45 this morning on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and child abuse. According to an updated report, Schmitt also allegedly struck the woman's 12-year-old son with his fist as the boy attempted to defend his mother.
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
Jury trial set two years after fatal ‘wrong way’ Yukon crash
EL RENO – A jury trial in a civil lawsuit is set Oct. 3 in Canadian County District Court – two years to the day after a Mustang High School graduate was killed by a habitual drunk driver. Jeffrey and Kristine Murrow are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against...
ODOT: Northbound I-35 in Guthrie closed due to crash
Drivers near Guthrie are being urged to find an alternate route to work following an accident.
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
Police and fire procession planned for Capt. Hargraves
PAWHUSKA — The Osage County Sheriff’s Department along with other law enforcement and fire departments will be escorting the body of Capt. Willy Hargraves from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa to Trout Funeral Home on Sunday. The procession will begin at 1 p.m. and travel through...
Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang
TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing Oklahoma woman
An Oklahoma woman is recovering following a stabbing at a home in Enid.
‘In complete shock’: Father and son thwart attempted abduction in Edmond
An afternoon fishing trip at the Homestead Pond in northwest Edmond Sunday afternoon took a dangerous turn. After an attempted child abduction, the dad said he had stepped away for just a few minutes.
Jail bookings Aug. 15-19
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
Crews battling large grass fire in Logan County
GUTHRIE (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a large grass fire in Logan County. Officials say the fire is south of Guthrie near S Douglas Blvd and Pittman Avenue. Reports say the fire has consumed two structures and is threatening others. This is a developing story.
Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez
On Monday, August 22, 2022, Sgt. Rudy Sanchez passed away at the age of 50, after a heroic battle with cancer. A 14-year veteran of the Yukon Fire Department, he played a vital role in the safety and quality of life of Yukon. As a mark of deepest respect, Mayor...
Graduate arrested following threat at Oklahoma school
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sending a threatening message to an Oklahoma school.
Two killed, one injured in three car collision
A three car collision resulted in the death of two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Vandals Target Historic Building With Spray Paint In Guthrie
Vandals targeted a historic building in Guthrie. Graffiti was found on the outside of the State Capital Publishing Museum Sunday morning. This is the fourth time this has happened in the last six months. As volunteers try to raise money to restore the museum, this was the last thing they needed.
Clinton man allegedly threatens witnesses in ongoing case
A Clinton man has been has been charged with intimidation of a witness after allegedly making threats on Snapchat. Andrew Dolten Arnold, 24, was charged August 15 in Custer County District Court. Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Maynard conducted an investigation in Custer County and was directed by Sheriff Dan...
ASU Football Opponent Primer: Oklahoma State Cowboys
The last time the Arizona State Sun Devils played in the state of Arizona, they beat the lowly Arizona Wildcats. The last time the Oklahoma State Cowboys played in Arizona, they overcame a 14-point halftime deficit, defeating Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, their first New Year’s Six win since 2011.
Perkins man gets 5-year prison term for stabbing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 45-year-old man, who listed his address as a Perkins post office box, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man inside a Stillwater apartment, pushing a woman against a brick wall, and grabbing her cell phone while she was trying to call 911. For the...
