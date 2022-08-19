WS)--A 32-year-old Enid woman was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being stabbed multiple times Monday. Enid Police Department officials said 911 calls were made just after 6:00 Monday evening reporting the woman had been stabbed at a residence in the 700 block of North 12th. Police said the woman was planning to separate from her husband and the two got into an argument when he reportedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a large kitchen knife and then stabbed her five times. The woman was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment, where police said she was in stable condition. Enid Police said the man fled from the house after the attack. The suspect, 32-year-old James Allen Schmitt was located and arrested just before 2:45 this morning on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and child abuse. According to an updated report, Schmitt also allegedly struck the woman's 12-year-old son with his fist as the boy attempted to defend his mother.

ENID, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO