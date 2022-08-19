ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Tuesday 08.23.22

WS)--A 32-year-old Enid woman was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital after being stabbed multiple times Monday. Enid Police Department officials said 911 calls were made just after 6:00 Monday evening reporting the woman had been stabbed at a residence in the 700 block of North 12th. Police said the woman was planning to separate from her husband and the two got into an argument when he reportedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a large kitchen knife and then stabbed her five times. The woman was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment, where police said she was in stable condition. Enid Police said the man fled from the house after the attack. The suspect, 32-year-old James Allen Schmitt was located and arrested just before 2:45 this morning on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and child abuse. According to an updated report, Schmitt also allegedly struck the woman's 12-year-old son with his fist as the boy attempted to defend his mother.
ENID, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Jury trial set two years after fatal ‘wrong way’ Yukon crash

EL RENO – A jury trial in a civil lawsuit is set Oct. 3 in Canadian County District Court – two years to the day after a Mustang High School graduate was killed by a habitual drunk driver. Jeffrey and Kristine Murrow are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against...
YUKON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, OK
Major County, OK
Crime & Safety
Enid, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Enid, OK
Enid, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Major County, OK
Accidents
County
Major County, OK
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Police and fire procession planned for Capt. Hargraves

PAWHUSKA — The Osage County Sheriff’s Department along with other law enforcement and fire departments will be escorting the body of Capt. Willy Hargraves from the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa to Trout Funeral Home on Sunday. The procession will begin at 1 p.m. and travel through...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang

TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug. 15-19

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Crews battling large grass fire in Logan County

GUTHRIE (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a large grass fire in Logan County. Officials say the fire is south of Guthrie near S Douglas Blvd and Pittman Avenue. Reports say the fire has consumed two structures and is threatening others. This is a developing story.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
yukonok.gov

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez

On Monday, August 22, 2022, Sgt. Rudy Sanchez passed away at the age of 50, after a heroic battle with cancer. A 14-year veteran of the Yukon Fire Department, he played a vital role in the safety and quality of life of Yukon. As a mark of deepest respect, Mayor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Traffic Accident#Kgwa Local News#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Ford Edge#Enid Public Schools#Enid Police Department#Chisholm Public Schools
News On 6

Vandals Target Historic Building With Spray Paint In Guthrie

Vandals targeted a historic building in Guthrie. Graffiti was found on the outside of the State Capital Publishing Museum Sunday morning. This is the fourth time this has happened in the last six months. As volunteers try to raise money to restore the museum, this was the last thing they needed.
GUTHRIE, OK
wdnonline.com

Clinton man allegedly threatens witnesses in ongoing case

A Clinton man has been has been charged with intimidation of a witness after allegedly making threats on Snapchat. Andrew Dolten Arnold, 24, was charged August 15 in Custer County District Court. Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Maynard conducted an investigation in Custer County and was directed by Sheriff Dan...
CLINTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
houseofsparky.com

ASU Football Opponent Primer: Oklahoma State Cowboys

The last time the Arizona State Sun Devils played in the state of Arizona, they beat the lowly Arizona Wildcats. The last time the Oklahoma State Cowboys played in Arizona, they overcame a 14-point halftime deficit, defeating Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, their first New Year’s Six win since 2011.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins man gets 5-year prison term for stabbing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 45-year-old man, who listed his address as a Perkins post office box, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a man inside a Stillwater apartment, pushing a woman against a brick wall, and grabbing her cell phone while she was trying to call 911. For the...
PERKINS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy