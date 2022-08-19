ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Comments / 0

Related
bioengineer.org

Modified bladder cancer treatment shows promise in animal studies

SAN ANTONIO (August 22, 2022) – A modified tuberculosis (TB) vaccine developed at Texas Biomed could help treat a form of bladder cancer, called non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, without strong side effects. Results in mouse models and human cells show promising results and pave the way for human clinical trials. The research, conducted in close collaboration with UT Health San Antonio, was published online in June in the journal Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bioengineer.org

Study offers insights into how pancreatic cancer develops

Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. Pancreatic cancer has few treatment options and limited survival, with only 9% of patients still living five years after diagnosis. But a detailed analysis of pancreatic cancer by researchers at...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Transplants#Clinical Research#Special Operations#The University Of M Nster
bioengineer.org

‘Drug factory’ implants eliminate mesothelioma tumors in mice

HOUSTON – (Aug. 22, 2022) – Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine researchers have shown they can eradicate advanced-stage mesothelioma tumors in mice in just a few days with a treatment combining Rice’s cytokine “drug factory” implants and a checkpoint inhibitor drug. HOUSTON –...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy