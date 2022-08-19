Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Researchers show how mutations in ‘dark genome’ cause pancreatic malformations
Researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified a DNA sequence that is crucial for pancreatic differentiation and function – and for the first time – describe how it works. Researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified a DNA sequence that is crucial...
bioengineer.org
Patients with ALS are not only troubled by muscle weakness and respiratory dysfunction
Non-motor symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and sleep disorders, are observed in patients with ALS and reduce their QoL. Many of the non-motor symptoms are poorly defined with unexplained mechanisms, are underdiagnosed, and remain unreported during clinical consultation. Although the non-motor symptoms of ALS were partially known, there has been so far no comprehensive study on their frequency and characteristics. In addition, its impact on the QoL has not been fully investigated.
bioengineer.org
Modified bladder cancer treatment shows promise in animal studies
SAN ANTONIO (August 22, 2022) – A modified tuberculosis (TB) vaccine developed at Texas Biomed could help treat a form of bladder cancer, called non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, without strong side effects. Results in mouse models and human cells show promising results and pave the way for human clinical trials. The research, conducted in close collaboration with UT Health San Antonio, was published online in June in the journal Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy.
bioengineer.org
Genes & Cancer | Using quantitative immunohistochemistry in patients at high risk for hepatocellular cancer
“A third of the global cancer deaths are attributed to primary liver cancer [1].”. BUFFALO, NY- August 22, 2022 – A new research paper was published in Genes & Cancer on June 6, 2022, entitled, “Using quantitative immunohistochemistry in patients at high risk for hepatocellular cancer.”. Hepatocellular carcinoma...
Comments / 0