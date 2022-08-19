ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

LCSO: 1 arrested following SWAT incident Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance on the 8000 block of County Road 6920 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Sunday night August 21, 2022. Upon arriving...
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on fatal crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears...
everythinglubbock.com

Schlotzsky’s arson, burglary suspect arrested in Roswell

LUBBOCK, TX — Blair Warner, 19, was arrested on charges of second-degree felony arson as well as burglary of a Lubbock Schlotzsky’s. His series of crimes began on July 6, when the fast-food chain said its location had been vandalized and burglarized. The owner released a copy of...
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in overnight crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of IH-27. One person was left with serious injuries. This story is developing.
fox34.com

1 dies in Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27. Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling...
Awesome 98

Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman

A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Remembering Luke Siegel, one year later

LUBBOCK, Texas — There are two days that the Siegel family and the Lubbock community will never forget. On July 28, 2015, 9-year-old Luke Siegel suffered a traumatic brain injury in a golf cart accident. Six years later on Aug. 19, Luke passed away after complications of COVID pneumonia. “He passed away at 8:39 a.m., […]
everythinglubbock.com

Rollover crash in East Lubbock injures 2 Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in East Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 4th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck. Two individuals suffered...
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Overworked and Underpaid’ Lubbock Constables plead for salary increase

LUBBOCK, Texas – The salary Grievance committee met with several Lubbock county elected officials to consider salary increases Wednesday afternoon where Lubbock constables plead their case for an increase in pay.  “The current salary is grossly unfair and unjust any way you measure it,” said Constable Tony Jackson of Precinct 4 at the Commissioner’s Court […]
fox34.com

Emergency responders on scene of double rollover on Slaton Hwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders were called to a double vehicle rollover on Hwy. 84, between Lubbock and Slaton. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes near FM 835. According to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver on FM 385 failed...
KCBD

Puppies thrown in dumpsters saved by The Good Dog Gang rescue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Good Dog Gang is run by two Lubbock sisters. Heather and Sarah Rothwell started this rescue about a year ago. Sarah is the Director of Animal Welfare for The Good Dog Gang and she said they started it by accident. “It was just supposed to...
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s unemployment rate held at 3.8% in July 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of July 2022. The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.8 percent, unchanged from the reported 3.8 percent in June. An estimated 162,300 residents in...
