Twin Falls, ID

Elko Daily Free Press

Lights and Lasers coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lights and Lasers is returning to the Magic Valley next month with a new location and a new twist. Organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields to create more space. In its fifth year, Lights and Lasers draws thousands of guests to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Get VIP Treatment at the Twin Falls County Fair With Free Tickets

The Twin Falls County Fair is coming up from August 31 through September 5th, 2022. There's a lot to experience at the Twin Falls County Fair. From the rodeo to the carnival and the food to the performances, there is something exciting happening all the time. Experience the excitement with free tickets by entering below, and make sure you download our mobile app first.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

West Nile Virus Found in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials say mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Twin Falls County. The South Central Public Health District with the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District announced the mosquitoes were caught in traps just north of Filer along the Snake River. “We’re late in the season, but this is a good reminder that mosquitoes are still active and can make you sick,” said Brian Simper, TFCPAD Manager in a statement released Monday afternoon. “It’s a great time to take steps to reduce mosquito habitat and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn.” SCPHD says people come down with the common symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting, dierhea, headaches, aches and pains, joint pains, and rash. Real serious cases can impact the nervous system. People who are 50 years old and up can become seriously sick with the virus. Ward said in a few more weeks when temperatures begin to go down the risk of possible infection will also fall.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

8 Ways to Spend Your New Free Time with School Starting in Twin Falls

School is starting for many in Twin Falls this week, and while for some parents it brings tears to their eyes watching their children go up another grade, for many they are rejoicing that their sanity, alone time, and peace and quiet have returned. It does take a day or two to get used to the silence, but most parents that work from home or stay home are thrilled to see their kids go back to school. It may be boring for a short time, but the extra time allows you to get so much more done. With all this new free time, how should you take advantage of it? Here are some ways to spend your morning and early afternoons with an empty house.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Officials warning of fake Twin Falls County Fair tickets

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s fair season, which means it’s time to buy your tickets to the Twin Falls County Fair. However, officials say people are using this opportunity to potentially scam you. They say the only places to buy authentic tickets are at TFCFair.com, the...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop

JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation. Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market. Hempitecture makes its...
JEROME, ID
NewsBreak
Education
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Police Recognize Citizen for Helping Save a Life

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man has being recognized for helping Twin Falls Police save the life of another man at the Perrine Bridge earlier this summer. The Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury presented the Chief's Partnership Award to Antonio Venegas-Hernandez for his actions on June 12, at the Perrine Bridge. Venegas-Hernandez stopped on the bridge after seeing Twin Falls Police holding onto a man on the outside of the railing. Venegas-Hernandez grabbed the man and held onto him until other officers arrived. A wooden plaque presented to him reads, "Your selfless action was instrumental in preventing this individual from falling to his death. Your actions reflect the highest values and principles of our community."
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills

BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Adult Shops in Twin Falls

For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Study Underway on Magic Valley Congestion and Snake River Crossing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Transportation Department is working on a study to look at congestion around the current Snake River crossings between Twin Falls and Jerome counties and the potential for a new bridge. The agency will be looking at improving the area transportation infrastructure in highly trafficked areas that cross the Snake River and options to improve them, including the possibility of a new crossing. ITD says it will look at improving current roadways, connecting existing routes and roadways as the agency predicts continued growth in the region. “With tremendous growth in communities on both sides of the canyon, and the unique challenges created by the canyon, effective infrastructure is key to mobility and economic opportunity in the region,” ITD project manager Nathan Jerke said in a prepared statement. “The project team is working closely with local jurisdictions and key stakeholders to analyze data with a goal to find a solution that works for the entire region.” ITD said it will be working with an executive committee made up of transportation experts, local community leaders, and stakeholders to come up with solutions to ease congestion. The public will have opportunities to join the discussion and planning, according to ITD. Find more information on the study and plan HERE. The study is expected to last through early 2023.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

