Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
Patients with ALS are not only troubled by muscle weakness and respiratory dysfunction
Non-motor symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and sleep disorders, are observed in patients with ALS and reduce their QoL. Many of the non-motor symptoms are poorly defined with unexplained mechanisms, are underdiagnosed, and remain unreported during clinical consultation. Although the non-motor symptoms of ALS were partially known, there has been so far no comprehensive study on their frequency and characteristics. In addition, its impact on the QoL has not been fully investigated.
Researchers show how mutations in ‘dark genome’ cause pancreatic malformations
Researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified a DNA sequence that is crucial for pancreatic differentiation and function – and for the first time – describe how it works. Researchers at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) have identified a DNA sequence that is crucial...
