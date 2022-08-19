Drama and ice cream: Why the Braves and Mets have made the NL East baseball's most exciting playoff race

MLB took its annual trip to Williamsport, Penn. for the 2022 Little League Classic and brought one of its best young players with it in Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is arguably the league's best hitting catchers and he's only a rookie. He looks like the next coming of Buster Posey with the bat and the glove. And he's the perfect inspiration for kids hoping to make the grade in the big leagues.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO