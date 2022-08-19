Drama and ice cream: Why the Braves and Mets have made the NL East baseball's most exciting playoff race

Read full article on original website
What channel is the Little League Classic on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Red Sox vs. Orioles
Sunday brings the fifth annual Little Classic at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in which the Red Sox and Orioles will square off in an atmosphere that is, in a word, fun. With all 20 Little League World Series teams on hand, the two MLB squads will wear Little League-inspired...
Canada Little League World Series star Jaxon Mayervich steals the show with incredible interview
The stars were on display during MLB's Little League Classic. Whether it was Adley Rutschman, Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers, it seemed that the matchup between the O's and Red Sox was littered with star power. But no athlete's star burned brighter than that of Canadian wunderkind Jaxson Mayervich. In...
MLB・
Orioles' Adley Rutschman had the time of his life at the Little League World Series ahead of 2022 MLB Little League Classic vs. Red Sox
MLB took its annual trip to Williamsport, Penn. for the 2022 Little League Classic and brought one of its best young players with it in Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is arguably the league's best hitting catchers and he's only a rookie. He looks like the next coming of Buster Posey with the bat and the glove. And he's the perfect inspiration for kids hoping to make the grade in the big leagues.
