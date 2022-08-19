Carey Price's injury status can benefit the team salary cap

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) recent injury leaves his future is uncertain. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens would like a healthy Carey Price to be leading them onto the ice every night. But since that is not a possibility right now, taking the entire year (and perhaps the rest of his career) off might actually be the best option for the team. Eric Engels’ latest column for Sportsnet examines the Price situation, his current injury status, and how his absence actually might benefit the team in the long run, thanks to the salary cap system.

In it, he also suggests that the Canadiens’ competitive window likely would not be until 2025, at which point even a healthy Price would be 38. Even if it happened sooner than that, the veteran goaltender’s time leading Montreal is all but over.