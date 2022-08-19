Read full article on original website
Help Ensure No Kid Sleeps On The Floor By Building Beds In Twin Falls
Sleep In Heavenly Peace in Twin Falls is a non-profit organization that works on bunk beds for families who may not otherwise be able to afford them. The organization aims to ensure no child sleeps on the ground, and you can help. Sleep In Heavenly Peace Stuff The Bus. Sleep...
kmvt
Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
Elko Daily Free Press
Lights and Lasers coming to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lights and Lasers is returning to the Magic Valley next month with a new location and a new twist. Organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields to create more space. In its fifth year, Lights and Lasers draws thousands of guests to...
Get VIP Treatment at the Twin Falls County Fair With Free Tickets
The Twin Falls County Fair is coming up from August 31 through September 5th, 2022. There's a lot to experience at the Twin Falls County Fair. From the rodeo to the carnival and the food to the performances, there is something exciting happening all the time. Experience the excitement with free tickets by entering below, and make sure you download our mobile app first.
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Dive In With Your Pups For The One Day Dedication To Dogs At Dierkes
The annual Pooch Splash Event held at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls is right around the corner. A completely off-leash, one day dedicated to all things dogs, is a ton of fun. Pooch Splash is put together by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Details About Pooch Splash. On September 10th...
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
The Halloween Attractions Twin Falls Needs But Doesn’t Know It
When one holiday ends, anticipation for the next begins. Often stores start preparing for the following holiday the day after one ends. Stores have been and continue to be preparing for Halloween, even though it is still a ways away. Soon the Spirit Halloween stores will be opening, and major stores will be packed with costumes, candy, and decorations. Halloween is one of the best holidays and Twin Falls is great at celebrating it, but there are a few ways it could be better and give residents some scary moments.
95.7 KEZJ
Win Tickets to the 2022 Twin Falls County Fair and Rodeo
Find your cowboy hat and your nice boots because the Magic Valley Stampede rodeo action is coming to the Twin Falls County Fair on September 1-3, 2022. Win Tickets to the 2022 Magic Valley Stampede at the Twin Falls County Fair. There will be three nights of rodeo action at...
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.
8 Ways to Spend Your New Free Time with School Starting in Twin Falls
School is starting for many in Twin Falls this week, and while for some parents it brings tears to their eyes watching their children go up another grade, for many they are rejoicing that their sanity, alone time, and peace and quiet have returned. It does take a day or two to get used to the silence, but most parents that work from home or stay home are thrilled to see their kids go back to school. It may be boring for a short time, but the extra time allows you to get so much more done. With all this new free time, how should you take advantage of it? Here are some ways to spend your morning and early afternoons with an empty house.
kmvt
Officials warning of fake Twin Falls County Fair tickets
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s fair season, which means it’s time to buy your tickets to the Twin Falls County Fair. However, officials say people are using this opportunity to potentially scam you. They say the only places to buy authentic tickets are at TFCFair.com, the...
KIVI-TV
Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop
JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation. Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market. Hempitecture makes its...
Twin Falls Police Recognize Citizen for Helping Save a Life
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man has being recognized for helping Twin Falls Police save the life of another man at the Perrine Bridge earlier this summer. The Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury presented the Chief's Partnership Award to Antonio Venegas-Hernandez for his actions on June 12, at the Perrine Bridge. Venegas-Hernandez stopped on the bridge after seeing Twin Falls Police holding onto a man on the outside of the railing. Venegas-Hernandez grabbed the man and held onto him until other officers arrived. A wooden plaque presented to him reads, "Your selfless action was instrumental in preventing this individual from falling to his death. Your actions reflect the highest values and principles of our community."
The 7 Best Places to Get Donuts In and Near Twin Falls
School is back, which means having to get up early and take the kids to school, dealing with more morning traffic, and often running behind schedule because of it all. When you get behind schedule in the morning, it can be easy to forget to grab or eat breakfast, and doing so can throw off your whole day. A quick and easy fix can be to grab some donuts that you can eat on the go and enjoy some type of food in the morning. When it comes to Twin Falls and donuts, there are many choices and it can be tough to decide where to go. Here are some of the best donut places in Twin Falls, and why they are so good.
kmvt
Joe Mama’s Car show putting Jerome on the map for car enthusiasts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a car lover’s paradise yesterday and today in Jerome for the 24th annual Joe Mama’s Car Show. The event is one of the largest gatherings of the year in Jerome, featuring cars from anywhere bwtween the Magic Valley and California.
7 Interesting Observations You Begin To Notice When Living In Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a one of a kind place to live. I absolutely love it here. There are some unique observations about this town and the people in it though. I have a feeling you will agree you have observed all of them as well. Twin Falls LOVES Food. When...
Friendly Reminder To Stop For School Buses As Magic Valley Classes Start
Schools have started in some areas around the Magic Valley and other schools are gearing up. That means be on the lookout for more children and more school buses. There have been issues in the past where people are not stopping for school buses when their red lights are on. Don't be that guy.
eastidahonews.com
2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills
BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
Adult Shops in Twin Falls
For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
95.7 KEZJ
