Traveling to Italy during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Italy, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
travelawaits.com
Why Soriano Nel Cimino Is One Of My Favorite Places in Italy
After a night in Sorrento and a day in Pompeii, we drove to Soriano Nel Cimino, our favorite base in Italy. As a small, picturesque charmer with lots of history, the town not only gave — and gives, as we have a timeshare space there — us the chance to experience Italian life but also to explore the province of Viterbo in Central Italy. It helps that our room is in an old castle! Furthermore, it allows us to revisit Rome and Florence in just one trip.
lonelyplanet.com
Sicily will pay for half your flight and cover some of your hotel costs after lockdown
Sicily aims to attract tourists back to the island once it's safe to do so by paying half the price of their plane tickets and covering some of their accommodation and cultural activities costs. The regional government has said it will pay half the price of travellers' plane tickets, and...
American tourist raped in public toilet in central Paris
A 23-year-old man has been charged and remanded in custody after an American tourist was raped in a public toilet in the centre of Paris, in a case that has caused shock in the busy riverside area that was considered safe. The woman, 27, was out with her partner on...
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
I grew up in Paris. Here are the 12 biggest mistakes I see tourists make when they visit.
Visit the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, but make sure to also go off the beaten path to experience the French capital's food, culture, and art.
UEFA・
British tourist, 21, killed by helicopter blade in Greece
Three arrested after Jack Fenton hit by rear rotor while reportedly trying to take a selfie at heliport in Athens
Travel news: Tourists misbehave in Italy and drought reveals lost ruins in UK and Spain
Drought has revealed lost ruins in the UK and Spain. Easter Island and Napoleon's Atlantic exile of St. Helena have reopened to visitors. And in Italy, misbehaving tourists surf in Venice's Grand Canal and ride scooters through Pompeii.
Austria travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go
Traditional valley villages hugged by the mighty Alps neighbour lake districts filled with the glacier waters of the snow-capped peaks; urban centres showcase a history spanning the ancient Romans to the royal Habsburgs. Visit for high adrenalin adventures in a country half-draped in countryside, or city-hop from the world’s most liveable capital (we’re looking at you, Vienna) to musical and mountain-side metropolises.Current travel restrictions and entry requirementsTravellers arriving in Austria no longer need to present “3-G” proof (Getestet, Geimpft, Genesen / Tested, Vaccinated, Recovered). Austria’s nine federal provinces have their own rules – across all, FFP 2 masks are no longer...
Venice mayor calls out 'imbeciles' surfing Italian city's historic canals
Two tourists in Venice, Italy, infuriated the city's mayor by riding motorized surfboards through the famed Grand Canal this week, prompting Mayor Luigi Brugnaro to call them "imbeciles" who were making a mockery of Venice. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted video of the pair on Facebook and Twitter, asking everyone in...
Slovenia Is One of the Least Popular Tourist Destinations in Europe. Here’s Why You Should Go.
Those who found the deaths of certain Game of Thrones characters too fantastical have likely never been to Slovenia’s Predjama Castle, where the robber baron Erasmus of Lueg met his end one evening in the year 1483. Erasmus was high-born, a son to the imperial governor of Trieste, which...
Volcano Erupts In Iceland, Tourists Injured Trying To Catch A Peek
A volcano erupts just outside of Reykjavik, Iceland. Three tourists were injured trying to catch a peek. National Geographic posted a reel of the eruption that has lasted for the last couple of days. In the Instagram reel, people sit around the rim of the volcano, watching lava pooling into a searing, hot lake.
At This Stunning Santorini Hotel, the Food Nearly Eclipses the View
You could make a case that Santorini is too beautiful for its own good. Or at least that was my impression after being nearly flattened by a stampede of tourists on the marble-paved streets of Oia, a winding village that attracts Instagrammers the world over. Traveling to this island is not for the faint of heart, especially in the summer months, when it is more crowded—and much more expensive—than its Aegean neighbors.
Designer Armani and guests flee wildfire on Sicilian island
MILAN (AP) — Firefighters worked Thursday to put out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens of others to flee their vacation villas overnight. A photo from the island of Pantelleria showed flames appearing to encroach on Armani’s villa, but the Italian designer’s press office said they stopped short of the property. Armani and guests evacuated to a boat in the harbor. The head of the region’s civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, said arson was suspected in two wildfires that forced around 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island. Firefighters used Canadair planes to douse the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to have been lost. The island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo, told Italian news agency ANSA that two planes were working on putting out the last flames on difficult terrain and that the wind had dropped off.
Months of drought expose sunken WWII German warships in Danube
Europe's monthslong drought has exposed the hulls of German ships sunk toward the end of WWII in the Danube River.
Phys.org
Europe's Rhine River runs dry
Water levels on the Rhine River, Europe's second-largest river, have continued to drop owing to soaring temperatures and lack of rainfall, preventing many vessels from navigating through the waters at full capacity. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission has captured part of the Rhine River near Cologne, showing the stark difference between August 2021 and August 2022.
Meet Lawrence Phillips, Founder Of Green Book Global, The First Black Travel Review Site
Part of being successful in business is knowing how to identify a pain point in your industry. Lawrence Phillips, CEO and founder of Green Book Global did just that by creating the first Black travel review site. Some want to know before booking that flight or cruise whether X country or city is reasonably safe for Black people. This stems from good sense, not paranoia. Thanks to the internet, The culture can share their good, bad and ugly travel experiences like never before.
This Black Expat In Oman Is The Author Of A New Children's Travel Book
It was over a decade ago that Detroit native Nicole Brewer started her expat journey. At that time, she relocated to South Korea to work as an English teacher. After a few years there, she became interested in a new expat experience. Since then, she has traveled to over 50 countries and lived abroad in South Africa, Germany, South Korea, and presently, Oman.
This U.S. Traveler Flew Back To Europe To Retrieve His Family's Lost Luggage
Lost luggage anyone? It seems to be the trend and the added ‘flavor’ for Summer 2022 travel plans. One U.S. traveler wasn’t buying into the chaos and after his summer in Europe came to an end, made another trip back to the continent, this time to retrieve lost luggage.
First drought, now downpours as storms slam France, England
PARIS (AP) — After a summer of drought, heat waves and forest fires, violent storms are whipping France and neighboring countries and have flooded Paris subway stations, snarled traffic and disrupted the president’s agenda. Winds over 100 kph (60 mph) were recorded at the top of the Eiffel...
