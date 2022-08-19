ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Soriano Nel Cimino Is One Of My Favorite Places in Italy

After a night in Sorrento and a day in Pompeii, we drove to Soriano Nel Cimino, our favorite base in Italy. As a small, picturesque charmer with lots of history, the town not only gave — and gives, as we have a timeshare space there — us the chance to experience Italian life but also to explore the province of Viterbo in Central Italy. It helps that our room is in an old castle! Furthermore, it allows us to revisit Rome and Florence in just one trip.
Austria travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go

Traditional valley villages hugged by the mighty Alps neighbour lake districts filled with the glacier waters of the snow-capped peaks; urban centres showcase a history spanning the ancient Romans to the royal Habsburgs. Visit for high adrenalin adventures in a country half-draped in countryside, or city-hop from the world’s most liveable capital (we’re looking at you, Vienna) to musical and mountain-side metropolises.Current travel restrictions and entry requirementsTravellers arriving in Austria no longer need to present “3-G” proof (Getestet, Geimpft, Genesen / Tested, Vaccinated, Recovered). Austria’s nine federal provinces have their own rules – across all, FFP 2 masks are no longer...
Venice mayor calls out 'imbeciles' surfing Italian city's historic canals

Two tourists in Venice, Italy, infuriated the city's mayor by riding motorized surfboards through the famed Grand Canal this week, prompting Mayor Luigi Brugnaro to call them "imbeciles" who were making a mockery of Venice. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted video of the pair on Facebook and Twitter, asking everyone in...
At This Stunning Santorini Hotel, the Food Nearly Eclipses the View

You could make a case that Santorini is too beautiful for its own good. Or at least that was my impression after being nearly flattened by a stampede of tourists on the marble-paved streets of Oia, a winding village that attracts Instagrammers the world over. Traveling to this island is not for the faint of heart, especially in the summer months, when it is more crowded—and much more expensive—than its Aegean neighbors.
Designer Armani and guests flee wildfire on Sicilian island

MILAN (AP) — Firefighters worked Thursday to put out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens of others to flee their vacation villas overnight. A photo from the island of Pantelleria showed flames appearing to encroach on Armani’s villa, but the Italian designer’s press office said they stopped short of the property. Armani and guests evacuated to a boat in the harbor. The head of the region’s civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, said arson was suspected in two wildfires that forced around 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island. Firefighters used Canadair planes to douse the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to have been lost. The island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo, told Italian news agency ANSA that two planes were working on putting out the last flames on difficult terrain and that the wind had dropped off.
Europe's Rhine River runs dry

Water levels on the Rhine River, Europe's second-largest river, have continued to drop owing to soaring temperatures and lack of rainfall, preventing many vessels from navigating through the waters at full capacity. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission has captured part of the Rhine River near Cologne, showing the stark difference between August 2021 and August 2022.
Meet Lawrence Phillips, Founder Of Green Book Global, The First Black Travel Review Site

Part of being successful in business is knowing how to identify a pain point in your industry. Lawrence Phillips, CEO and founder of Green Book Global did just that by creating the first Black travel review site. Some want to know before booking that flight or cruise whether X country or city is reasonably safe for Black people. This stems from good sense, not paranoia. Thanks to the internet, The culture can share their good, bad and ugly travel experiences like never before.
