Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Fall 24-17 to Baltimore Ravens in Second Preseason Game

After trailing by 21 points. the Arizona Cardinals had a chance to drive down the field and end the Baltimore Ravens 21-game preseason winning streak. Ultimately, the Cardinals fell short in their second preseason game, falling to the Ravens 24-17 and extending the Ravens' streak to 22. Despite the loss, the home crowd at State Farm Stadium was gifted an impressive fourth-quarter rally from the Cards.
Yardbarker

Orioles TV network takes hilarious shot at Yankee Stadium on Twitter

The Baltimore Orioles were playing the Boston Red Sox during Sunday’s Little League World Series Classic, and the team’s television network managed to take a shot at another division rival before the game. The game was played in Williamsport, Pa., the site of the annual Little League World...
Yardbarker

Top Orioles Draft Pick Is Off To A Hot Start As A Pro

The Baltimore Orioles have a ton of things to be excited about this season, and top draft pick Jackson Holliday is just one of them. Baltimore had the first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft last month, and they took Holliday, who is the son MLB legend Matt Holliday. Jackson...
Larry Brown Sports

brownsnation.com

3 Takeaways From Browns’ 2nd Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns finished their second week of preseason Football on Sunday following a 21-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the loss, there were questions answered for the Browns and their fans during the teams’ joint practice sessions and preseason game against Philadelphia. With the second preseason game...
The Baltimore Sun

Nationally televised game gives Orioles chance to ‘showcase exactly what we’ve built here’

The last time a national audience watched the Orioles play a game on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” Baltimore lost to the New York Yankees, 5-3, at Camden Yards. That was Aug. 26, 2018. Much has changed since then. By that point in the season, the sell-off that signaled the start of Baltimore’s rebuild had already transpired. Even so, none of the nine players in the starting lineup that night ...
The Baltimore Sun

Tomatoes in the bullpen: At Camden Yards, an Orioles tradition comes alive again

As the Orioles relievers line up by the home bullpen, watching the starting pitcher finish his warmup, there’s time for their attention to wander. They know in a few moments they’ll partake in a daily handshake line, but in the minutes before then, a great green stalk catches their focus. It was a midseason addition, one that took the bullpen arms by surprise. One day, there it was — a tomato ...
