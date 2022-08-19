ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Hit-and-run suspect arrested in death of 67-year-old bicyclist, Fullerton police say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUrjI_0hNckDVY00 A man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 67-year-old man who was struck while riding a bicycle in Fullerton, authorities announced Friday.

Jonathan Ocampo, 21, of Anaheim was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon at the Fullerton police station, according to Fullerton Police Department Capt. Jon Radus. Ocampo was booked on suspicion of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter, and was being held on $500,000 bail.

About 5 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the scene at Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive, where a collision occurred involving a bicyclist and a Ford F-250 pickup truck, police said in a statement.

They arrived to find the gravely injured bicyclist in a brick planter on the north side of the street, the news release said. The bicyclist was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released by authorities.

Shortly after the initial report, police received a call from a witness who had followed a green 1999 Ford F-250 westbound on Chapman near Berkeley Avenue that was missing a tire and still moving on a rim, investigators said.

The witness followed the driver to Delphine Place and Jacaranda Place, where the pickup's driver got out and ran away, police said.

On Thursday, "the driver of the Ford F-250 contacted Fullerton PD Accident Investigators at the Fullerton PD Front Desk," Radus said. "After interviews and further investigation, Jonathan Ocampo, 21, (of) Anaheim was placed under arrest."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Fullerton Police Accident Investigator J. Manes at (714) 738-6812 or via email at joshua.manes@fullertonpd.org .

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. City News Service contributed to this report.

