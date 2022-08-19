Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Outlook Notifications Not Working on Windows
Microsoft Outlook, like any other email client, keeps you up to date with your most recent emails by sending you timely notification alerts. However, if Outlook notifications stop working, you may miss important emails and alerts. Fortunately, there are several ways to fix this problem. So, let's get started and...
makeuseof.com
Bixby Not Working? Here's How to Train Bixby to Respond to Your Voice
Bixby is Samsung's native voice assistant that comes pre-installed on all Samsung phones and tablets. And although it might not be the best voice assistant out there, it's quite underrated given the things it can do. One thing that stops us from recommending it, however, is that it can sometimes...
makeuseof.com
7 Windows Display Settings You Should Change to Save Power
You usually see laptop users take precautions over how much power their monitor uses. However, even if your PC is always on mains power, it still makes financial and environmental sense to try to use less power overall. Here are a few simple display changes you can make in Windows...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Malfunctioning Sticky Notes App in Windows 11
Despite having only a basic interface and a handful of features, Windows' Sticky Notes app is surprisingly great at its job. However, some Windows 11 users have been facing issues with using the application since they upgraded from an older operating system. It has been reported that some users were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Create Your Own Gaming Mode on an iPhone or iPad
Most smart devices these days have a built-in gaming mode that allows you to enjoy your games completely undisturbed. Apple was lagging behind in this regard, but with the introduction of Focus modes, it’s now easy to create a gaming mode on your iPhone or iPad. Peaceful gaming could...
makeuseof.com
How to Replace Your Carrier on Android Using These Fully Open-Source Tools
Carriers aren't known for being the most trustworthy of companies. They have a history of locking people into two-year contracts, overcharging for SMS messages, and tracking web traffic in order to sell ads. That's not even getting into the information they share with law enforcement or intelligence agencies. What if...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Slow Download Speed on Steam for Windows
Do games take several hours to download on Steam due to a slow download speed? While there isn't much you can do if the internet you have is slow, there are a few tweaks you can make within the Steam settings and Windows to speed up the download process if you think it should be faster.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Common Windows 11 Startup Issues
When Windows 11 encounters an issue when starting up, it can be highly stressful. It can put all your plans on pause, whether they're for work or play. Windows 11's startup issues can be caused by a number of reasons, both internal and external. Listed below are the different scenarios in which Windows 11 might not boot, their causes, and the troubleshooting methods you can try to resolve the issue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
What Is a CTF Loader, and How Do You Fix Its High CPU Usage?
Are you wondering why your system has slowed down to a crawl? Perhaps you should open the Windows Task Manager and check if it has something to do with a file named CTF Loader. Many users report that this file consumes a significant amount of CPU resources. If you noticed...
makeuseof.com
How to Utilize Internet Explorer in Windows 11
Internet Explorer was once, for a few years at least, the world’s favorite web browser. However, along came Firefox and then Google Chrome which toppled IE from its perch. Internet Explorer struggled to compete with those browsers, and Microsoft eventually removed IE from Windows 11 and stopped supporting it altogether in 2022.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the TRIM Function in Google Sheets
Working with spreadsheets with excessive white space is annoying and can mess with certain functions' execution. But, you can fix this easily in Google Sheets using the TRIM function or the Trim whitespace shortcut in the menu. Read on to learn how. What Is the TRIM Function in Google Sheets?
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Open the Windows Tools in Windows 11
The Windows Administrative Tools is a collection of tools to better manage your Windows installation. It consists of some basic tools such as the Character Map, Quick Assists, and Control Panel, alongside some advanced tools, including Hyper-V Manager, Event Viewer, and Windows Defender Firewall with Advanced Security. With Windows 11,...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Collapsible Navigation Menu Using React
A sidebar navigation menu typically consists of a vertical list of links. You can create a set of links in React using react-router-dom. Follow these steps to create a React side navigation menu with links containing material UI icons. The links will render different pages when you click them. Creating...
makeuseof.com
Linux Kernel Development Zooms Along With 6.0 Release Candidate 2
Just a week after announcing the first Linux 6.0 release candidate, Linus Torvalds is back with the second release candidate for the Linux kernel. What's Changed in the Linux 6.0 Release Candidate 2?. Torvalds once again downplayed the significance of the release. "Nothing particularly interesting here, rc2 tends to be...
makeuseof.com
What Is a Preamp and How Does It Work?
Whether you're looking to record music, do podcasts, or perform live, having the right gear is essential. You don't need to buy extensive equipment, but you do need to get the core essentials. If you plan to record audio using a microphone, an instrument pickup, or anything analog, you'll need...
makeuseof.com
Adobe Premiere Rush vs. iMovie: Which Mobile Video Editing App Is Better?
Even if you aren’t a professional filmmaker, you might want to dabble in video content at some point. Many social media platforms, including Instagram, are shifting in this direction. Editing videos can help you grow an audience on social media. But even if you aren’t particularly active on these...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows 11's “We Need to Fix Your Account” Error
If you’re using a Microsoft account on your Windows 11 devices, you might’ve encountered a strange “we need to fix your account” error. While this isn’t a major problem, it can be annoying, especially if the message keeps popping up while you’re working. So, we’ll take a closer look at what causes the “we need to fix your account” error on Windows 11 and how you can fix it.
makeuseof.com
How to Set up RAID-1 on the Raspberry Pi, the Easy Way
Raspberry Pi’s Operating system is installed on either the SD Card or a USB Disk. Due to the limited write cycles of flash cells on SD Cards, their reliability is not guaranteed. Hard disks and SSDs fare better at reliability; the latter uses wear level algorithms to prolong the device life. But still, keeping data on a single disk only is always risky.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Ready or Not Crashing With "Createprocess() Returned 570" on Windows
Ready or Not is already a difficult game to get running smoothly on Windows. So what are you supposed to do when it spits out a confusing error?. Sometimes, when trying to play Ready or Not on a Windows PC, it will throw a Createprocess() Returned 570 error. And while it's difficult to tell what, exactly, is causing it, here's how to get it fixed in Ready or Not.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Barcodes in Google Sheets
Barcodes are a vital part of running any successful business that deals with inventory. While it's great to have barcodes on the physical products, you'll often need to have them on a spreadsheet for stock take or receivables. Read on to learn how to make barcodes in Google Sheets. How...
Comments / 0