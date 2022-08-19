ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovely, KY

Comments / 1

Related
q95fm.net

One Man Injured, One Arrested Following Shooting

A man out of Martin County is now in jail on a felony assault charge following a shooting. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police was called to a home on Route 292 at Lovely on Thursday evening. Upon his arrival, 30-year-old Kenneth Mollette is said to have surrendered without incident.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Shooting in Charleston under investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington police seek kidnapping suspect

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. According to the HPD, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West. HPD says the man pulled up in […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound. Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight. Police are working to find out where the shooting took place. At this time, there is no word on...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lovely, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Martin County, KY
Martin County, KY
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Neighbors: Woman’s body found in freezer in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–The body of a Cross Lanes woman was discovered in a backyard freezer on Friday, according to multiple witnesses on the scene. Neighbors tell 13 News that the padlocked freezer was placed against a fence in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. They say police arrived in large numbers on Friday and […]
CROSS LANES, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Man charged with murder after woman’s body found

NORTON, Va. — A Norton man has been arrested on a murder charge, after a woman’s body was found Saturday. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street, in Norton. A 61-year-old woman was found...
NORTON, VA
WSAZ

Man wanted for luring, driving away with children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a man who lured two children into his SUV earlier this week and driving away with them. According to the Huntington Police Department, the incident started around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 5th Avenue West and 7th Street West.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Fields
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in arm on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Charleston. Charleston Police say a man was shot in the arm on the 900 block of Central Ave. on Sunday morning. Kanawha Metro says the man was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made in this incident.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search continues for missing 12-year-old boy

UPDATE (10:18 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22): The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office says that they will have crews in Mingo County on Monday to help search for Tucker Wolford. They say they will be using agency-owned infrared drones in the search. MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Felony Assault#Prison#Violent Crime
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
q95fm.net

Additional Information Surrounding 12-Year-Old Girl’s Death

Additional information has been released concerning a crime that took place last week involving a 12-year-old girl. On Thursday of last week, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call on Millers Creek Road, in Van Lear. The reports received indicated that a man had been found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up.
VAN LEAR, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy