q95fm.net
One Man Injured, One Arrested Following Shooting
A man out of Martin County is now in jail on a felony assault charge following a shooting. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police was called to a home on Route 292 at Lovely on Thursday evening. Upon his arrival, 30-year-old Kenneth Mollette is said to have surrendered without incident.
WSAZ
Shooting in Charleston under investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m. The...
Huntington police seek kidnapping suspect
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. According to the HPD, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West. HPD says the man pulled up in […]
WSAZ
Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound. Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight. Police are working to find out where the shooting took place. At this time, there is no word on...
Neighbors: Woman’s body found in freezer in Cross Lanes
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–The body of a Cross Lanes woman was discovered in a backyard freezer on Friday, according to multiple witnesses on the scene. Neighbors tell 13 News that the padlocked freezer was placed against a fence in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. They say police arrived in large numbers on Friday and […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found
NORTON, Va. — A Norton man has been arrested on a murder charge, after a woman’s body was found Saturday. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street, in Norton. A 61-year-old woman was found...
WSAZ
Man wanted for luring, driving away with children
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a man who lured two children into his SUV earlier this week and driving away with them. According to the Huntington Police Department, the incident started around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 5th Avenue West and 7th Street West.
thelevisalazer.com
UPDATE: FATHER OF YOUNG JOHNSON CO. GIRL FOUND FATALLY SHOT ‘A SUSPECT IN THE DEATH’
Additional information has been released concerning the shooting death of a 12-year-old Johnson County girl. Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office told WYMT.com that Stacy Collins, a man found shot on an isolated roadway near Van Lear, is a suspect in the death of his daughter, Stacia Collins.
clayconews.com
Two Ashland, Kentucky Men Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Charges
ASHLAND, KY— Two men, Ricardo Rothwell, 42, and Aaron McWhorter, 29, both from Ashland, were respectively sentenced to 72 months and 137 months in federal prison on Monday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for various methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges. Rothwell was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession...
Man shot in arm on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Charleston. Charleston Police say a man was shot in the arm on the 900 block of Central Ave. on Sunday morning. Kanawha Metro says the man was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made in this incident.
Search continues for missing 12-year-old boy
UPDATE (10:18 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22): The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office says that they will have crews in Mingo County on Monday to help search for Tucker Wolford. They say they will be using agency-owned infrared drones in the search. MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the […]
k105.com
Eastern Ky. property owner kills burglary suspect during fight over gun, second suspect charged
A property owner shot and killed an alleged burglar during a struggle over a gun. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 6:20 in Pear Orchard, a rural community near the West Virginia state line, when deputies responded to a report of shots fired related to a possible burglary.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Kanawha County deputies investigate body found in Cross Lanes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Cross Lanes area on Friday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of Saulton Dr. for a well-being check. There, they found a deceased person. The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to […]
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
q95fm.net
Additional Information Surrounding 12-Year-Old Girl’s Death
Additional information has been released concerning a crime that took place last week involving a 12-year-old girl. On Thursday of last week, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call on Millers Creek Road, in Van Lear. The reports received indicated that a man had been found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up.
South Charleston Man Sentenced to More than 20 Years in Prison for Major Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Timothy Wayne Dodd, 46, of South Charleston, was sentenced today to 21 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for helping to operate a large-volume methamphetamine conspiracy in and around St. Albans and South Charleston during the summer of 2021.
wymt.com
Johnson County deputies share details on violent crime involving 12-year-old child
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received and responded to a call on Millers Creek Rd. in Van Lear with reports of a man found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up. When EMS arrived shortly after, deputies noticed...
Authorities seek assistance in locating missing 20 year old woman
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities with Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing person. On Thursday, Charleston PD CID disclosed that Macie Miller, age 20, went missing on Monday, August 15. She is said to have last been seen...
2 Ashland men sentenced for meth trafficking
Two Ashland men were sentenced to 72 months and 137 months in federal prison on multiple charges on Monday.
