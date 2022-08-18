Read full article on original website
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
Three Pa Counties Ordered to Count Mail-In Votes
An election worker continues the process in counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pennsylvania Ramps Up Labor & Industry Enforcement
To better respond to and prevent labor law violations, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has partnered with the U.S. Department of Labor. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I), L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between L&I and the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division (DOL). The memorandum is an effort to share information regarding violations of labor and workers' compensation laws that fall under the investigation purview of both departments.
USDA Invests $7 Million To Help Farmers With Climate Change
Currently, farmers are presented with a change in climate and growth conditions; the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture addressed this problem resulting in a reward from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture).
Pennsylvania Anticipates $84 Billion Towards Infrastructure | Here Is The Breakdown
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania State Transportation Commission (STC) announced an update to its 12-Year program, anticipating $84 Billion in infrastructure funding. Pennsylvania's STC's new plan anticipates that $84 Billion will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports, and railroads. The newly adopted program, which takes effect October 1, incorporates funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and anticipates the following funding availability in the first four years of the 12-Year Program (TYP) from federal, state, and local sources.
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m.
Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up
Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano joined by Ron DeSantis for rally in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — The race for Pennsylvania governor stopped by the ‘Steel City.’ It was the first major event for Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano in the area. GOP heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited to stump for Mastriano. It’s part of a tour the governor is on to bump up some numbers for Republican candidates nationwide.
10th annual Senior Living Expo underway at McDowell Intermediate
About a thousand seniors are back in “school” Monday, learning some tips and tricks for staying healthy. It’s the 10th annual Senior Living Expo being held at the McDowell Intermediate High School in Millcreek. It’s a popular event where healthcare companies talk about the latest trends in health care, giving seniors an opportunity to learn […]
PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of August 22
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 22, 2022 for the northwest region. The Erie County schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR […]
Dem. House nominee in OH drawn out of district by a few feet, must withdraw
Despite her property being in the district, a Democratic nominee for a state House seat in Ohio was forced to withdraw because of her official address.
Local businesses excited for the return of CelebrateErie
Local businesses excited for the return of CelebrateErie. Mercy Hilltop Center celebrates one year at new location. Erie Humane Society raises over $100K from Rock the …. Quaker Steak and Lube to close in Summit Twp. Hillsborough County private Christian school asks …. ‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in...
State approves health insurance premium rate hikes
The state approved rate hikes this week and in some cases people could see double digit increases.
Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
Conewango Creek Clean-Up Slated
WARREN, Pa. – The Conewango Creek Watershed Association will hold its 13th Annual Conewango Creek Clean-up on Sept 10. The event will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants are asked to pre-register on our website: www.conewangocreek.org. A variety of jobs on-water and off are available. Please help us plan the event by pre-registering on our website.
Pennsylvania DHS warns of new text message scam
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is issuing a warning about a new scam circulating. Officials say scammers are sending out text messages telling people that they've been approved for $1,000 worth of SNAP benefits.The texts include a link that leads to a page requesting personal information.The Department of Human Services says it will never ask for personal information via text. And if you receive one of those texts, you're asked to not reply or click any links and delete it immediately.
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Hits Erie Schools
The pandemic's effects on America's public schools still lingers, with Erie being no exception. Career changes, high turnover, and retirement running rampant throughout the educations system, due both to the pandemic and other outside factors, are also contributing to the staffing crisis. Between 2010 and 2020, Pennsylvania saw a 65%...
Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
