Hoover, AL

AL.com

Jake Levant earns Auburn football scholarship

Auburn linebacker Jake Levant got some great news during Saturday’s practice at Jordan-Hare. Head coach Bryan Harsin called the 6′1 220-pound Vestavia Hills native to the 35-yard line for what Levant thought would be some coaching lessons. Levant had raised his hands in the air after a special-teams...
AUBURN, AL
hthuskies.com

Volleyball Goes Unbeaten to Win Tournament

Hewitt-Trussville Volleyball went 6-0 on Saturday to claim the Hayden HS Invitational championship. The Huskies opened pool play with a 2-1 win over Oneonta. HT then closed pool play with 2-0 wins over Sylvania and Altamont. In the quarterfinals, the Huskies were pushed to the third set by Carbon Hill,...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Hoover, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
HBCU Gameday

Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC

New Athletics Director Michael Grant is rebuilding the athletics program at Talladega literally from scratch. Getting the historic HBCU NAIA school ready to bring back football or move up to rejoin the NCAA Div. II SIAC is on the table but is going to take some time. The post Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TALLADEGA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Three Tide Transfers Land on Preseason All-Transfer Team

Alabama transfers Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton, and Tyler Steen have landed on the 247Sports' 2022 All-Transfer Team. Gibbs transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech. While with the Yellow Jackets, he saw time as both a rusher and receiver. He attempted 232 rushes for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns, plus grabbed 60 receptions for 773 yards, and five touchdowns in his two seasons in Atlanta, Ga. The junior running back ranked at No. 4 on the list.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama

The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s first aerospace and aviation high school opens in Bessemer

Tia Wilson didn’t want to waste any time getting her 14-year-old into a school to help him fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, so she did research to find a good fit for her son, Daniel. She found two schools: One was in Dallas, Texas, and the other was in Bessemer, Alabama—the Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School (AAHS).
BESSEMER, AL
CBS42.com

Plenty of rain today and all weekend across Alabama

The stalled front will drift back north today across Central Alabama as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves over the state too. This will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower to mid 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
hooversun.com

Hoover Library Theatre 2022-23 season tickets go on sale this week

Tickets for the 2022-23 Hoover Library Theatre season are slated to go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 23, for returning season ticket holders and Thursday, Aug. 25, for new people who want full-season tickets. Tickets for individual shows go on sale Friday, Aug. 26. This year’s lineup includes at least three...
HOOVER, AL
lakemagazine.life

'Redneclectic' Unicorn

Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL

