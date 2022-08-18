Read full article on original website
Birmingham, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clay-Chalkville High School football team will have a game with Briarwood Christian School on August 22, 2022, 15:30:00. Clay-Chalkville High SchoolBriarwood Christian School.
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 1
The Hollis Wright football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for some of the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches or from...
Jake Levant earns Auburn football scholarship
Auburn linebacker Jake Levant got some great news during Saturday’s practice at Jordan-Hare. Head coach Bryan Harsin called the 6′1 220-pound Vestavia Hills native to the 35-yard line for what Levant thought would be some coaching lessons. Levant had raised his hands in the air after a special-teams...
hthuskies.com
Volleyball Goes Unbeaten to Win Tournament
Hewitt-Trussville Volleyball went 6-0 on Saturday to claim the Hayden HS Invitational championship. The Huskies opened pool play with a 2-1 win over Oneonta. HT then closed pool play with 2-0 wins over Sylvania and Altamont. In the quarterfinals, the Huskies were pushed to the third set by Carbon Hill,...
Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC
New Athletics Director Michael Grant is rebuilding the athletics program at Talladega literally from scratch. Getting the historic HBCU NAIA school ready to bring back football or move up to rejoin the NCAA Div. II SIAC is on the table but is going to take some time. The post Talladega not ready yet for football, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Birmingham Roundup: Pinson Valley streaks past Florence, Ramsay QB throws 5 TD passes against Hueytown
Pinson Valley did not waste any time on Friday. The Indians got the opening kickoff and marched down the field to set the tone in their 34-14 win against Florence. Pinson Valley, which had 366 yards of total offense, was led by quarterback Keywone Posey, who threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban says Alabama freshman, top-50 recruit, working at new position in practice
Emmnauel Henderson is already proving he’ll do whatever it takes to see the field. The true freshman, who was ranked the No. 2 running back in 2022 recruiting class, has been working out at wide receiver during camp and even got a small compliment from head coach Nick Saban during his press conference.
Three Tide Transfers Land on Preseason All-Transfer Team
Alabama transfers Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton, and Tyler Steen have landed on the 247Sports' 2022 All-Transfer Team. Gibbs transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech. While with the Yellow Jackets, he saw time as both a rusher and receiver. He attempted 232 rushes for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns, plus grabbed 60 receptions for 773 yards, and five touchdowns in his two seasons in Atlanta, Ga. The junior running back ranked at No. 4 on the list.
Prediction: Keon Keeley, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, will complete Notre Dame-to-Alabama flip
Let's be honest, we all saw this coming. From five-star running back Richard Young's promise that he'd flip Keon Keeley to Keeley's interview about Notre Dame in which he left wiggle room discussing his commitment, the writing has been on the wall. Earlier this week, Keeley, the nation's No. 1 ...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs puts up dominant performance in first game of the season
Caleb Downs put up a masterful performance in the first game of his senior campaign. He finished the game with two rushing touchdowns, one interception, multiple tackles and multiple receptions. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance and was able to capture Downs’ top plays. Full highlights can be streamed below.
Clay-Chalkville dominates start-to-finish in rout of Briarwood Christian
Defending Class 6A champion Clay-Chalkville ran exactly one offensive play in the final 15 minutes of its season opener, a 9-yard run to open the final quarter, but still managed to outscore its opponent by more than 20 points in part to an electrifying punt return and a shutout-sealing interception.
thecutoffnews.com
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
