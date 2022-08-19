ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

County hosting event for International Overdose Day

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – International Overdose Awareness Day is on August 31st and the Whatcom County Health Department will be offering an event aimed at curbing overdoses in our community. The Department’s Harm Reduction Program is hosting a free Narcan training and education event at Lee Memorial Park behind the...
q13fox.com

Day 6 of San Juan oil spill brings new troubles

SAN JUAN, Wash. - Already six days into an oil spill clean-up, difficult conditions are slowing attempts to plug a leaking fishing vessel off the coast of San Juan Island. The Aleutian Isle sank last Saturday, going down with an estimated 2,600 gallons of diesel, and oil. Five crewmembers were...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police seeking witnesses to deadly shooting in Skagit County

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Police are seeking witnesses after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Skagit County on Friday night. At about 8:40 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, about 70 miles north of Seattle near Interstate 5.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead

A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
kpq.com

Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors

A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
989kbay.com

Walmart expanding abortion coverage for workers

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Walmart is expanding abortion coverage for its workers, but not as liberally as some other big companies. The Seattle Times reports Walmart sent a notice to its employees on Friday, August 19th, about the change in health care coverage. Its health plan will now cover abortion...
cascadiadaily.com

A top Blaine official resigns after city investigates purchases

Blaine officials asked the city’s public works director to resign last month after launching an investigation into “several improper credit card purchases” totaling more than $4,000. Emails and other documents obtained by Cascadia Daily News describe how, beginning on June 27, city officials became suspicious of “inappropriate...
