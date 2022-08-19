Read full article on original website
Whatcom County COVID transmission level continues to fluctuate
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The CDC upgraded the county’s transmission status to “medium” late last week. Whatcom County had been in the “low” range earlier this month, but had fluctuated between “low” and “medium” through the summer. CDC data shows that...
County hosting event for International Overdose Day
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – International Overdose Awareness Day is on August 31st and the Whatcom County Health Department will be offering an event aimed at curbing overdoses in our community. The Department’s Harm Reduction Program is hosting a free Narcan training and education event at Lee Memorial Park behind the...
Whatcom discusses post-flood repairs, housing needs and new forecasting measures
Whatcom County Council hears uncertainties about how and where to rebuild — and whether to rebuild at all in some places — after flooding.
Whatcom returns to CDC’s ‘medium’ community risk level, as two regions would be ‘high’
It marked the ninth time in the 11 weeks since June 1 that Whatcom has found itself in the “medium” range.
Noticed low-flying helicopters? Here’s why they may be doing nothing wrong
The Federal Aviation Administration has clear guidelines on what helicopters can and can’t do.
Day 6 of San Juan oil spill brings new troubles
SAN JUAN, Wash. - Already six days into an oil spill clean-up, difficult conditions are slowing attempts to plug a leaking fishing vessel off the coast of San Juan Island. The Aleutian Isle sank last Saturday, going down with an estimated 2,600 gallons of diesel, and oil. Five crewmembers were...
Police seeking witnesses to deadly shooting in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Police are seeking witnesses after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Skagit County on Friday night. At about 8:40 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue in Burlington, about 70 miles north of Seattle near Interstate 5.
Washington mountain climbing victim identified as Anacortes dentist
An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend. The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13. According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he...
Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead
A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors
A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
Rise in violent crimes in Snohomish County prompts creation of task force
EVERETT, Wash. — A rise in violent crimes throughout Snohomish County is prompting five agencies — including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to create a new task force. The Regional Violent Crimes Reduction Unit is comprised of 20 full-time team members from the Everett and Lynnwood police departments,...
Mother gunned down in Everett-area home invasion
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County woman was killed in an overnight home invasion. At around 3 a.m. on Friday, three men entered a home on 96th Street Southeast just off 19th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Snohomish County near Everett. Deputies say a family of three — a...
Washington State Festivals Weekend Of 8.19 [Beer And Parades And Airplanes]
Sammamish Party on the Plateau has live music, a kids’ zone, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and games in Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. SE in Sammamish. Free. August 20, 2022 (3 to 8 p.m.) Cajun Food & Music Festival [formerly Cajun Fest] promises Cajun food,...
Walmart expanding abortion coverage for workers
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Walmart is expanding abortion coverage for its workers, but not as liberally as some other big companies. The Seattle Times reports Walmart sent a notice to its employees on Friday, August 19th, about the change in health care coverage. Its health plan will now cover abortion...
Two former Faithlife employees turn their love of bikes into a new business venture
While keeping a Bellingham flavor, 99 Spokes is quickly expanding its global reach.
A top Blaine official resigns after city investigates purchases
Blaine officials asked the city’s public works director to resign last month after launching an investigation into “several improper credit card purchases” totaling more than $4,000. Emails and other documents obtained by Cascadia Daily News describe how, beginning on June 27, city officials became suspicious of “inappropriate...
