Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery Tuesday, putting his availability for the first two games of the season in doubt. Jackson will miss two to four weeks, the team said in a statement. The procedure was performed at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery. The team did not specify which ankle. Jackson was the standout free agent addition for the Chargers when they overhauled their defense this offseason, signing a five-year contract worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed. He played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, intercepting 25 passes in 62 games.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO