247Sports

Buy Tickets For BRO Subscriber Suite at the Rose Bowl!

Join your fellow BROs in a swanky suite for a game at the Rose Bowl this year -- and help to support UCLA men's basketball while doing so!. This is a great opportunity to watch the game from the comfort of an air-conditioned suite while *also* helping to support the BRO-sponsored Men of Westwood NIL Collective.
247Sports

Abramo Canka is on UCLA's Campus and at Workouts

Abramo Canka, the 6-7 wing from Italy who committed and enrolled at UCLA, is now on campus and at basketball workouts. He also posted this Instagram story from the Mo Ostin Basketball facility:. For our commitment analysis of Canka, and how he could impact the program this year and down...
247Sports

Five questions following the end of 2022 USC fall camp

USC wrapped up the 2022 edition of fall camp on Saturday, the first under head coach Lincoln Riley. Here are some questions still on the mind as USC enters the final two weeks until the season opener against Rice. 1) Does USC have enough tight end depth?. The Trojans came...
247Sports

PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp

USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 14 on Howard Jones Field

Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 14 held on Howard Jones Field. They discuss remaining positional battles and comments made by Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley in his post-practice presser. This is the...
247Sports

Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status

With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
