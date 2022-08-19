ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Becker Public Schools Sued By Teacher's Union

BECKER – The Becker School District is being sued by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the district’s teachers. The lawsuit, filed in Sherburne County Court Thursday, claims a policy approved by the Becker School Board on May 2nd violates the state constitution’s right to free speech as well as several other state laws.
BECKER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Becker School District Responds To Lawsuit

BECKER -- The Becker School District has responded to the lawsuit filed yesterday by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the Becker School teachers. In a statement, Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says:. We have been made aware of recent court filings in connection with a legal action challenging certain aspects...
BECKER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award

WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
WAITE PARK, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Farm Picnic in Pierz This Sunday

PIERZ -- The annual celebration of family farms and main street businesses arrives in Pierz this weekend. Minnesota COACT (Citizens Organized Acting Together) and the Morrison County Farmers Union host the 41st annual Farm Picnic Sunday, August 21st at Pierz Park. The traditional picnic of ham, sponsored by the Minnesota...
PIERZ, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Would You Live in this House? It's About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Christmas Day Road Rage Driver Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A former Little Falls man has been sentenced for ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose to a stayed sentence of two years and nine months in prison. He must serve 103 additional days in the county jail. He gets credit for having already served 77 days.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

