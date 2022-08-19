Read full article on original website
Becker Public Schools Sued By Teacher’s Union
BECKER – The Becker School District is being sued by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the district’s teachers. The lawsuit, filed in Sherburne County Court Thursday, claims a policy approved by the Becker School Board on May 2nd violates the state constitution’s right to free speech as well as several other state laws.
Becker School District Responds To Lawsuit
BECKER -- The Becker School District has responded to the lawsuit filed yesterday by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the Becker School teachers. In a statement, Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says:. We have been made aware of recent court filings in connection with a legal action challenging certain aspects...
Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
Building Improvements On The Horizon Following Kimball Referendum
KIMBALL -- After voters approved part of a bond referendum at Kimball Public School, staff are getting ready for a busy year. Kimball Superintendent Erik Widvey says the plans for building improvements are in the works. So (the bond referendum) addresses our building needs … our elementary and our high...
One Candidate Files for Two Council Seats in Rice
RICE -- The city of Rice had only one candidate file for two city council seats at Tuesday's candidate filing deadline. The seats currently held by Paula Kampa and Emily Walters both expire at the end of this year. City Clerk Julie Fandal says Kampa is the only person to...
742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award
WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
Sartell Officials Excited About Potential Mill Site Redevelopment
SARTELL -- An exciting time for Sartell, that's what city officials say about acquiring the former Verso Paper Mill site. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved an amended purchase agreement with AIM Development to not only obtain ownership of the 167 acre landfill along 4th Avenue South, but also the site where the paper mill once stood.
Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
Farm Picnic in Pierz This Sunday
PIERZ -- The annual celebration of family farms and main street businesses arrives in Pierz this weekend. Minnesota COACT (Citizens Organized Acting Together) and the Morrison County Farmers Union host the 41st annual Farm Picnic Sunday, August 21st at Pierz Park. The traditional picnic of ham, sponsored by the Minnesota...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Finishing Touches on New Pleasantview in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS -- The students and staff at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids are just a few days away now from checking out the brand new school. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the building is about 97 percent complete now. What we're doing right now is finishing up items and then...
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year. Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format. Zach Dingmann is the Principal at...
Local Sunflower Grower Says “Spread The Sunshine, Bloom Time Is Almost Here!”
Big Lake-based sunflower grower, Fish Sunflowers, just posted that their fields that have been planted in different parts of the state are just about ready to bloom, and as they put it, "spread the sunshine". According to a post from Fish Sunflowers those waiting to see the fields that were...
Let’s Make The “Toaster Tree” Minnesota’s #1 Attraction
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
Christmas Day Road Rage Driver Sentenced
ST. CLOUD -- A former Little Falls man has been sentenced for ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose to a stayed sentence of two years and nine months in prison. He must serve 103 additional days in the county jail. He gets credit for having already served 77 days.
Holdingford in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's small town series takes us to Holdingford, Minnesota. Holdingford is an incorporated town of 743 people in Stearns County about 25 miles north and west of St. Cloud.
Motorcycle Driver Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER -- A motorcycle driver was seriously hurt in a crash near Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 24 and 160th Street Northwest. Sixty-three-year-old Peter Miessen of Maple Lake was going south on Highway 24 on his...
Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Postponed Thursday Night
SAUK RAPIDS -- Thursday night's Rock The Riverside at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids has been postponed due to the weather. The music line-up for tonight including the opening act Jennifer Lamb-Randolph and Jim Anderson, along with the headliner Mall Rats, have been rescheduled for Thursday, September 8th. LOOK: Here...
