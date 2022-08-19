ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Earthquakes shock MLS-best LAFC, 2-1

Cade Cowell scored the tiebreaking goal as the San Jose Earthquakes stunned visiting Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Saturday night. San Jose's victory ended LAFC's franchise-record seven-game winning streak. Cowell's decisive goal came in the 77th minute. Tommy Thompson fed him the ball and Cowell was in close proximity to...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy