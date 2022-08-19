SANDY, Utah (AP) — Julian Gressel scored the tying goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Gressel’s game-tying goal came in the 87th minute for the Whitecaps (9-11-7). Ryan Gauld had an assist on the goal. Sergio Cordova scored the...

SANDY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO