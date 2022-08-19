Read full article on original website
Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
St. Cloud Man Accused of Using Knife to Threaten a Woman
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces five felony charges after a domestic dispute earlier this week. According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 34-year-old Jeremiah Jones held a knife to a woman's throat and threatened to kill her. The woman told police it started on...
Helicopters Being Used in St. Cloud for Operation Safe Streets
ST. CLOUD -- We told you earlier this month there is a multi-agency effort going on in St. Cloud cracking down on crime called Operation Safe Streets. St. Cloud Police say that since the start of the Safe Streets Initiative, the Task Force has conducted over 300 traffic stops, seized various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, over 1,000 Percocet tablets, 2 handguns, and approximately $5000 in cash that was associated with illegal drugs.
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of this hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
St. Cloud Police Chief Announces Retirement, Oxton Promoted
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's Chief of Police has announced his retirement. During a news conference Friday morning, Chief Blair Anderson announced he will be stepping down from the department that he has led for 10 years. He says over the past decade he has always tried to lead with...
Minnesota Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears
With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
Legal Pot, It’s All Good In 19 States, Why Not Minnesota?
I really can't believe we are still having this conversation. What do we currently have, 19 states and Washington, DC with legalized recreational pot? Things are looking up as the Feds are working on making cannabis legal for recreational use. Even North Dakota has it on the ballot this November.
Insurance Complaints Up
ST. PAUL -- Officials are reporting a steep rise in the number of complaints about homeowners insurance. The Minnesota Department of Commerce has reported a nearly 20% increase in homeowners insurance complaints since 2020. As a result, the department is asking homeowners to review their policy and talk to their agents about their coverage for wind and hail damage.
Latest Drought Update for Minnesota Shows Some Improvement
UNDATED -- Recent rains have brought relief to some Minnesotans, while the drought remains for others. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says the area of the state that is listed as abnormally dry is now 27 percent, down from 28 percent last week. Southern Stearns and Northern Sherburne counties are in the abnormally dry area.
Allegiant Airlines to Extend Flights Out of St. Cloud Airport
ST. CLOUD -- Allegiant Airlines is extending the weekly flights from St. Cloud to Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida this winter. Starting in October and running through mid-February, there will be twice-weekly non-stop service to both destinations out of the St. Cloud Regional Airport. In mid-February, the flights to...
Minnesota Based Hormel Foods Hates ‘Spam’ Emails
A product name that came about in the 1930's has created quite a stir in the modern online world. Hormel Foods has been making and canning SPAM since 1937, but the internet boom of the 90s associated the product's name with a negative connotation: spam emails. But the reason for...
A Minnesota Kid Is A Finalist For U.S. Mullet Championship- Voting Ends Friday
We are in the midst of one of the most important contests of all time. The Mullet Championships are underway, and a Minnesota kid is a top contender. You can learn about the Mullet Championship by visiting www.mulletchamp.com. VOTE NOW!. Minnesota's own Callen Steinbrink from Austin, Minnesota is pictured above...
Conditions Much Better For Waterfowl Hunting This Year
Last August Central Minnesota was dealing with severe drought conditions. Those conditions made it difficult for the habitat of waterfowl in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. The DNR does estimations on breeding duck populations and Schmitt says results show numbers are down a bit this year. He says the number down is in the range of 15% to 25% depending on the species.
Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
Kingston Trio to Perform 2 Shows in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- A top folk music act of the 1950s and 60s is stopping in St. Cloud. The Kingston Trio will be performing two shows at Pioneer Place Theater on Saturday, September 10th one at 3:00 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m. In 1957 the Kingston Trio emerged from...
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event
Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
