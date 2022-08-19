ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Helicopters Being Used in St. Cloud for Operation Safe Streets

ST. CLOUD -- We told you earlier this month there is a multi-agency effort going on in St. Cloud cracking down on crime called Operation Safe Streets. St. Cloud Police say that since the start of the Safe Streets Initiative, the Task Force has conducted over 300 traffic stops, seized various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, over 1,000 Percocet tablets, 2 handguns, and approximately $5000 in cash that was associated with illegal drugs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota DNR Asks Hunters Not to Shoot Ear-Tagged, Radio-Collared Bears

With Minnesota bear hunting season set to open on Thursday, September 1, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has an important reminder for all hunters. The DNR is is once again asking bear hunters to avoid shooting marked research bears. These bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and wear radio collars. They also play an important research role.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Insurance Complaints Up

ST. PAUL -- Officials are reporting a steep rise in the number of complaints about homeowners insurance. The Minnesota Department of Commerce has reported a nearly 20% increase in homeowners insurance complaints since 2020. As a result, the department is asking homeowners to review their policy and talk to their agents about their coverage for wind and hail damage.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Conditions Much Better For Waterfowl Hunting This Year

Last August Central Minnesota was dealing with severe drought conditions. Those conditions made it difficult for the habitat of waterfowl in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. The DNR does estimations on breeding duck populations and Schmitt says results show numbers are down a bit this year. He says the number down is in the range of 15% to 25% depending on the species.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event

Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

