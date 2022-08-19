ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

This Trendy Summer Top Will Actually Be In Style For Months To Come

By Hollywood Life Reviews
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jpvj9_0hNcQCY900
Image Credit: puhhha/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing harder than saying goodbye to your favorite piece of clothing for months when the season changes, but you often have no other choice. Winter beanies just don’t work in August the way they do in January, and summer shorts will have you standing out in all the wrong ways if you wear them for Christmas.

Meladyn Racerback Rib-Knit Solid Sleeveless Crop Tank Top: Buy it on Amazon

Thankfully, plenty of “seasonal” clothes out there look chic all year round if you play your cards right. With the right fashion eye, you’ll be able to add stylish pieces to your wardrobe that work with every season. In this end-of-summer fashion guide, we’ll look at how you can make a simple high-neck tank last you through the end of the year.

If you’re anything like us, you love stocking up on summer tops and outfits. They’re often the most colorful and comfortable. Unfortunately, most summer tops scream “SUMMER!” if you wear them in any other season. Well, seasonal dressing is about to go out of fashion with this cropped tank top that has a summer vibe, but it’s subtle enough to be worn in fall — and maybe in winter too.

This high-neck tank works quite well on its own; match it with a pair of baggy pants or cute shorts and you have the ideal summer fit. The cropped tank top may feel a bit chilly on its own as fall rolls around, which is where the rest of your outfit comes in. Add a slick jacket, vest, scarf, or any other outer layer of your choice to complete the look. The top worked on its own in summer, but it becomes a canvas for limitless combinations in fall.

The opportunities shouldn’t end when winter hits either, depending on where you live and how cold it gets. This crop top from Meladyan is available in 20 colors on Amazon including white, rosy beige, sky blue, fuchsia and more. While rosy beige may not always work great in summer, it’s perfect for fall and even adds a bit of warmth in colder months. The pea-green top definitely has a summer vibe but looks festive enough for Christmas too.

In most cases, arguing that a top can last for four seasons is a fashion faux pas. However, the beauty of fashion is making things work that haven’t worked before. Stock up on your favorite colors now and see how long you can make them last.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Rocked The Nautical Look With This Summer Outfit Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Ready, set, sail! Kate Middleton served nautical looks during her appearance in the town of Plymouth. The Duchess of Cambridge showed her support for the 1851 Trust, a charity that inspires children in sports, education, and technology through the sailing and marine industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion

Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Tank Top#Rol
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

The Internet Is Calling Kylie Jenner Out For Her ‘Unsanitary’ Behavior In The Kylie Skin Lab

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire for being “unsanitary” in her cosmetic company’s Milan lab. The reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, documented a visit to the Italian factory last week to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite makeup products are made. Her attire (or lack thereof) in the lab, as indicated by users in her comment section, seemed to upset many who viewed the videos.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Reveals A Sexy Photo Of Ryan Gosling Is The Wallpaper On Her Cell Phone

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Aug. 18 to show fans her “everyday cleaning must-haves”, but she ended up sharing something even more exciting: her phone screen background. As she wiped her phone screen with a microfiber cloth, which was at the top of her list, she flashed it at the camera and revealed that her husband, Ryan Gosling, is the wallpaper! The photo was black and white and showed Ryan’s side profile. He also appeared to be holding something, but that detail was unidentifiable in the video.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Paris Jackson poses for new Skims swimwear campaign: See photos

Kim Kardashian's Skims brand has a familiar face starring in its latest swim campaign: Paris Jackson. Jackson, the only daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, was photographed for the ad campaign by Mark Hunter -- also known as "The Cobrasnake" -- wearing several swim looks from Skims' latest drop, and showing off her vibrant tattoos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme

Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”

When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
232K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy