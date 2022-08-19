Read full article on original website
Related
Tyson Fury says he would ‘annihilate’ Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in one night after Ukrainian’s win
Tyson Fury has labelled Oleksandr Usyk’s second win against Anthony Joshua as one of the ‘worst heavyweight title fights’ he has ever seen, declaring that he would beat both fighters in one night.Usyk earned a split-decision win against Joshua in Saudi Arabia, retaining the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against the Briton, whom the Ukrainian dethroned last September with a unanimous-decision victory.Fury has claimed to be retired but has not yet relinquished the WBC heavyweight title, and the Briton hinted that he could return for a clash with Usyk to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.“After watching that, the both...
Watch history-making female boxer Ramla Ali secure brutal first-round KO on Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua undercard
RAMLA ALI secured a historic victory against Crystal Garcia Nova during the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 undercard. The British-Somalian star produced a sensational first round knockout as she extended her unbeaten professional record to 6-0. Ali, 32, finished the fight by landing a sensational right hook, knocking Garcia...
Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight
Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring
Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia. Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally met under the...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, start time, undercard
There's nothing quite like a heavyweight championship bout and Saturday brings us two of the best in the world slugging it out for a second time. WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk looks to make the first defense of his titles in a rematch against Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (5:30 p.m. ET -- DAZN subscribe now).
BBC
Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua 2: Briton loses world title rematch by split decision
Anthony Joshua's bid to recapture the unified heavyweight titles ended in disappointment as Oleksandr Usyk produced a terrific performance to win by split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In a clash billed as the Rage on the Red Sea, a spirited Joshua, 32, showed some aggressiveness and intent - a...
Anthony Joshua expresses regret for behavior after loss to Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua went to social media Sunday night to express regret for his behavior after he lost a split decision to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua grabbed the mic after the decision was announced and went on an expletive-filled rant. He also threw two...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury's Promoter: I Think a Fight With Oleksandr Usyk Will Be Made
Frank Warren, co-promoter of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, feels confident that a fight will be made with WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. Last Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Usyk retained his titles with a twelve round split decision over Anthony Joshua in their highly anticipated rematch. After the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Rematch: CompuBox Punch Stats
Oleksandr Usyk established new highs in punches landed by an Anthony Joshua opponent (170) and most punches landed on Anthony Joshua in a round (39 punches in the 10th round). Over the last three rounds, Usyk out-threw Joshua 232 - 149, and out-landed Joshua 79 - 29. Joshua came into...
ESPN
Tyson Fury interested in historic heavyweight unification bout vs. Oleksandr Usyk - promoter
Tyson Fury is interested in a heavyweight unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk, his promoter Frank Warren said on Monday, despite the British fighter repeatedly saying he is retired from professional boxing. Usyk retained his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles with a split-decision win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, before...
Boxing Scene
Fury Opens As Healthy Betting Favorite Over Usyk In Undisputed Heavyweight Clash
The oddsmakers like Tyson Fury’s chances of becoming the first crowned undisputed heavyweight champion in more than twenty years. Speculation has already run rampant of England’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) ending his faux retirement to put his WBC and lineal championship at stake against unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs). Early betting odds already place Fury as high as a -310 favorite to prevail, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Ukraine’s Usyk as a +195 favorite to become just the second former undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the feat at heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield. Off-shore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Fury as an early -280 favorite in the fight, provided it takes place prior to December 31.
Boxing Insider
And Then There Were Two: Fury-Usyk
I can’t say I ever imagined Oleksandr Usyk being one of the two last men standing in the post-Klitschko heavyweight era. If you had asked me, say, three years ago who I thought would end up King of the Heavies, I would have said Deontay Wilder. His peers, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, were very good, I felt, but not good enough to deal with Wilder’s explosiveness. How wrong I was. I can’t be too hard on myself about this, however, for who ever imagined that in 2022 former cruiserweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk would be in possession of three of the four major title belts in the division?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Insider
Emanuel Navarrete Knocks Out A Game Eduardo Baez With A Body Shot
The WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete, 35-1, defended his title Saturday evening against Eduardo Baez, 21-2-2, in a scheduled 12 round affair at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena. Navarrete was patient and fluid in the first while Baez largely played the role of aggressor. Both men traded heavy leather in an exciting second. Baez was clearly in it to win it and had not shown up to be a mere opponent. Things remained high octane in the third.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Very Eager To Face Anthony Joshua in December
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua in the month of December. This past Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Joshua was outboxed by Oleksandr Usyk over twelve rounds. Usyk, who decisioned Joshua in their first encounter last September, retained the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter: Tyson Fury Is Next If He Is Mentally, Physically Strong Enough
The promoter of still-reigning unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk believes the ball is now in Tyson Fury’s court. Ukraine’s Usyk successfully defended his WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles against London's Anthony Joshua in their ballyhooed rematch Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, winning a split decision.
Comments / 0