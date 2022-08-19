ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tyson Fury says he would ‘annihilate’ Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in one night after Ukrainian’s win

Tyson Fury has labelled Oleksandr Usyk’s second win against Anthony Joshua as one of the ‘worst heavyweight title fights’ he has ever seen, declaring that he would beat both fighters in one night.Usyk earned a split-decision win against Joshua in Saudi Arabia, retaining the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against the Briton, whom the Ukrainian dethroned last September with a unanimous-decision victory.Fury has claimed to be retired but has not yet relinquished the WBC heavyweight title, and the Briton hinted that he could return for a clash with Usyk to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.“After watching that, the both...
COMBAT SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Tyson Fury announces big news after Usyk-Joshua fight

Tyson Fury has seemingly had a change of heart about his boxing career. Fury announced on his 34th birthday last week that he is retiring and will not fight again. It would appear he was so disgusted with Saturday night’s heavyweight title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua that he no longer feels he can walk away.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury's Promoter: I Think a Fight With Oleksandr Usyk Will Be Made

Frank Warren, co-promoter of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, feels confident that a fight will be made with WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. Last Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Usyk retained his titles with a twelve round split decision over Anthony Joshua in their highly anticipated rematch. After the...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbo#Wbc#British#American
Boxing Scene

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua Rematch: CompuBox Punch Stats

Oleksandr Usyk established new highs in punches landed by an Anthony Joshua opponent (170) and most punches landed on Anthony Joshua in a round (39 punches in the 10th round). Over the last three rounds, Usyk out-threw Joshua 232 - 149, and out-landed Joshua 79 - 29. Joshua came into...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury Opens As Healthy Betting Favorite Over Usyk In Undisputed Heavyweight Clash

The oddsmakers like Tyson Fury’s chances of becoming the first crowned undisputed heavyweight champion in more than twenty years. Speculation has already run rampant of England’s Fury (32-0-1, 23KOs) ending his faux retirement to put his WBC and lineal championship at stake against unified WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs). Early betting odds already place Fury as high as a -310 favorite to prevail, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which lists Ukraine’s Usyk as a +195 favorite to become just the second former undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the feat at heavyweight, joining Evander Holyfield. Off-shore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has Fury as an early -280 favorite in the fight, provided it takes place prior to December 31.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

And Then There Were Two: Fury-Usyk

I can’t say I ever imagined Oleksandr Usyk being one of the two last men standing in the post-Klitschko heavyweight era. If you had asked me, say, three years ago who I thought would end up King of the Heavies, I would have said Deontay Wilder. His peers, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, were very good, I felt, but not good enough to deal with Wilder’s explosiveness. How wrong I was. I can’t be too hard on myself about this, however, for who ever imagined that in 2022 former cruiserweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk would be in possession of three of the four major title belts in the division?
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Insider

Emanuel Navarrete Knocks Out A Game Eduardo Baez With A Body Shot

The WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete, 35-1, defended his title Saturday evening against Eduardo Baez, 21-2-2, in a scheduled 12 round affair at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena. Navarrete was patient and fluid in the first while Baez largely played the role of aggressor. Both men traded heavy leather in an exciting second. Baez was clearly in it to win it and had not shown up to be a mere opponent. Things remained high octane in the third.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boxing Scene

Otto Wallin Very Eager To Face Anthony Joshua in December

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua in the month of December. This past Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Joshua was outboxed by Oleksandr Usyk over twelve rounds. Usyk, who decisioned Joshua in their first encounter last September, retained the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Usyk Promoter: Tyson Fury Is Next If He Is Mentally, Physically Strong Enough

The promoter of still-reigning unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk believes the ball is now in Tyson Fury’s court. Ukraine’s Usyk successfully defended his WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles against London's Anthony Joshua in their ballyhooed rematch Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, winning a split decision.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy