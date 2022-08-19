ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife is Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Flea market held at Great Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People packed the Great Jones County Fairgrounds today....all looking to take home something unique. The Monticello flea market is one of the largest in the state of Iowa, with around 100 vendors both indoors and outdoors. The market was held in Maquoketa for the past 37 years...But this year it’s made a permanent move to the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello. Vendors offered everything from rings to records. But organizers say the benefits extend well beyond the market itself. Tom Callahan who is the co-promoter of the flea market said “The restaurants anything that’s open today is gonna be booming any antique stores in Monticello today will be booming they’ll do a months worth of business in one day because of this today in the town.” They plan to hold two flea markets in Monticello next year, one in April and another in August and two in Dewitt, Iowa in June and September.
MONTICELLO, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are The Best Foods To Eat at The Minnesota State Fair

What are the best Fair Foods at The MN State Fair?. While the Steele County Free Fair is still going on, I have been thinking about fair food all week! And one place that makes me super happy is the State Fair! Why? Because there is so many delicious and amazing food items to try. But the real trick is figuring out what you want to try, how much money you have, and how much room you have in your stomach! So to help you out I have the list of this year’s most popular foods at the great get-together (in my opinion).
MINNESOTA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Fire breaks out at an Iowa State Fair food vendor

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cooker caught fire at a food vendor at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. KCCI viewer Abby Beyer shared video footage with the station, showing heavy smoke from a distance. It was located at the Turkey Leg Stand, near the Anne and Bill Riley...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Northeast Iowa resident wins Mega Millions prize

WINNESHIEK, Iowa — An Ossian resident won 1 million dollars Friday after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Casey’s gas station in the 200 block of West Main Street in Ossian, a town of about 800 people. According to the IA Lottery, the ticket came within one number of […]
OSSIAN, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
DES MOINES, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities

A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes

I was scrolling through TikTok, as I do, and came across a video made by @tasywas detailing different Minnesota area codes as work shoes. The 27-second video had garnered 21K likes and 313K views in just two days of being posted on the app, and for good reason. The work boots this user picked out to define areas of our state hit the nail on the head.
MINNESOTA STATE
