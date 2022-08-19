Read full article on original website
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
First Pride Event in Allegan draws crowd to riverfront
Allegan Speak Up, a grassroots organization, hosted the event at the Riverfront Plaza. They said their goal was to create a supportive, inclusive environment.
Public invited to attend Rhythm Walk and Health Fair
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute and the organization is hosting the Rhythm Walk and Health Fair to celebrate the two decades of service.
Kalamazoo Black Business Expo ‘an invitation to bridge the gap,’ highlight Black business
KALAMAZOO, MI — Nicole Triplett founded Black Wall Street Kalamazoo in 2018 as a way to help bring the Black business community together and support African American entrepreneurs. This year marks the fourth time her organization will host the Kalamazoo County Black Business Expo. “We really want Kalamazoo to...
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
Greek Fest ends early, sells out after ‘amazing turnout’
The Grand Rapids “Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival” will not take place Sunday as previously scheduled.
Haircuts and back to school giveaways empower students in Baxter Neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Music and laughter echoed into the streets, coming from the Baxter Community Center Sunday morning. Children and their families were given free school supplies, including backpacks and even some raffled off laptops completely free thanks to Endless Opportunities. Founded by Tanell and Alvin Hills IV...
‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
$120M community development planned for Muskegon
A reimagined community development along the lakeshore is set to begin construction this week. Harbor 31 Development, the city of Muskegon, Sen. Jon Bumstead and other project leaders will come together Thursday, Aug. 25, to break ground on Harbor 31, a $120 million development at 650 Terrace St. on the shore of Muskegon Lake.
‘Feed the Block’ aims to bring free food amid inflation
An event coming up in Grand Rapids next week is all about keeping the community fed.
A Huge $1,400 Tip from Generosity Lunch Stuns Local Server
It's another month and yet another sizeable tip left behind by Generosity Lunch to surprise and stun a local server. This has become a great monthly tradition here in West Michigan. For the Generosity Lunch in the month of August, a group of 14 community residents went to El Arriero...
Skate park in Muskegon moving forward after site near downtown identified
MUSKEGON, MI – Design concepts for a new skate park near downtown Muskegon and Heritage Landing are expected to be pursued by the city of Muskegon. The city has prepared a request for qualifications from firms able to provide design ideas and cost estimates for a skate park at Rotary Park.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 19-21, 2022
It's another busy weekend. We have a dozen different events scheduled here in the West Michigan area. There will be a little bit of everything...baseball, music, quilts, beer, art, festivals, and dogs swimming!. Summer is always a great time to check out a baseball game at LMCU Ballpark. This weekend...
newsfromthestates.com
On this day in 1959: Slave’s great-grandson makes Grand Rapids police history
On Aug. 22, 1959, Dred Scott Madison, an African-American Grand Rapids Police Department officer, was promoted to the rank of sergeant, according to published reports. The development was historic as it was a first in city history. Madison, who joined the force in 1947, became the first Black to serve as a sergeant in the department’s uniform division.
National teacher shortage affecting West Michigan school districts
“This year coming up is going to be tough on a lot of districts because they're not able to find the teachers that they need to fill all those classrooms," CMU's Paula Lancaster said.
Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area
Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
localspins.com
Breakaway busts out of gates with big crowds hailing Chainsmokers, Sidepiece and more
The opening salvo of the two-day fest at Grand Rapids’ Belknap Park reveled Friday in exemplary weather, mesmerizing electronic music and elated throngs. The highlights and photo galleries at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR PHOTO GALLERY, FESTIVAL SCHEDULE. It was an opening day of reverie and revelry at Breakaway.
WOOD
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
West Michigan manufacturer plans $7.2M expansion, 10 new jobs in Holland Township
HOLLAND, MI — Metal Flow, a manufacturer in Holland Township that specializes in automotive components, is building a new facility adjacent to its headquarters at 11694 James St., a $7.2 million investment that’s expected to create 10 jobs. Kelly Springer, the company’s CEO, said the new building is...
Large fire shuts down SB US-131 near GR for hours
Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.
9 fire departments work to stop structure fire in Comstock Park
9 fire departments are responding to a structure fire in Comstock Park. The structure fire is at the 3600 block of Mill Creek
