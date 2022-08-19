ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The Saginaw News

‘I will probably be here every week,’ says Whole Foods Market shopper at grand opening

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Whole Foods Market, a natural and organic foods grocery store chain, opened its first West Michigan store last week at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE. in Kentwood. “I will be here probably every week, maybe a little more often now that I see there’s a whole kitchen,” said Michelle Taveras, of Grand Rapids, who attended the Aug. 17 grand opening with her husband, Ruben.
KENTWOOD, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

$120M community development planned for Muskegon

A reimagined community development along the lakeshore is set to begin construction this week. Harbor 31 Development, the city of Muskegon, Sen. Jon Bumstead and other project leaders will come together Thursday, Aug. 25, to break ground on Harbor 31, a $120 million development at 650 Terrace St. on the shore of Muskegon Lake.
MUSKEGON, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Things To Do This Weekend: August 19-21, 2022

It's another busy weekend. We have a dozen different events scheduled here in the West Michigan area. There will be a little bit of everything...baseball, music, quilts, beer, art, festivals, and dogs swimming!. Summer is always a great time to check out a baseball game at LMCU Ballpark. This weekend...
NORTON SHORES, MI
newsfromthestates.com

On this day in 1959: Slave’s great-grandson makes Grand Rapids police history

On Aug. 22, 1959, Dred Scott Madison, an African-American Grand Rapids Police Department officer, was promoted to the rank of sergeant, according to published reports. The development was historic as it was a first in city history. Madison, who joined the force in 1947, became the first Black to serve as a sergeant in the department’s uniform division.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Photos of Adorable Animals Hitching Rides in the Kalamazoo Area

Do you think being a delivery driver is boring? You must not have goats on your route. A Kalamazoo mail carrier had a surprise recently while delivering mail. Luckily it wasn't a baaaaaad surprise as this adorable kid hopped into her mail truck. A photo taken by mail carrier Laurie Termeer received love from a herd of people after it was posted on the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Facebook page.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Rockford marching band gets huge invitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
ROCKFORD, MI

