This feels like a storyline straight out of the Onion. “Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost says offensive linemen vomit 15 to 20 times every day at practice.”. "(Donovan Raiola) is coaching them hard,” Frost said on "Sports Nightly" on Thursday in response to a general question about how the offensive line has looked in camp. “I laugh with the guys because there’s about probably 15 to 20 vomits every day from offensive linemen. And it isn’t because they’re not in shape. He’s just working them hard. I think they love it.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO