ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis helping set a new standard among Husker pass rushers

LINCOLN — The best part about landing Ochaun Mathis isn’t the speed, flexibility or production that he brings to Nebraska’s pass rush. Nope. Coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that Mathis’ most valuable attribute is the influence he’s had on teammates. Since Mathis arrived, incumbent edge rushers like Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler have been playing with more verve in practice. They’ve been making more tackles.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Amie Just: Frost clarifies comments, but Husker O-line vomit saga makes me queasy

This feels like a storyline straight out of the Onion. “Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost says offensive linemen vomit 15 to 20 times every day at practice.”. "(Donovan Raiola) is coaching them hard,” Frost said on "Sports Nightly" on Thursday in response to a general question about how the offensive line has looked in camp. “I laugh with the guys because there’s about probably 15 to 20 vomits every day from offensive linemen. And it isn’t because they’re not in shape. He’s just working them hard. I think they love it.”
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
North Dakota State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: Talking season is over for Nebraska football, hallelujah!

LINCOLN — Talking season is over. Hallelujah. Nebraska football held a press conference Sunday, the last big one before opening the season starts against Northwestern in Dublin. There was no news. Scott Frost and several Huskers talked about the same things they've talked about the past four weeks. There...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska soccer rallies to beat Oklahoma for first victory

LINCOLN — Two second-half goals Sunday helped the Nebraska soccer team rally for its first win of the year, knocking off Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium. Despite the Huskers outshooting the Sooners in the first half, OU got on the board first in the 27th minute. The former conference rival maintained the 1-0 lead until the Huskers' rally began in the 56th minute.
NORMAN, OK
HuskerExtra.com

Corn This Way: Episode 15- Finally, football has come back to Nebraska

On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z kicks off Husker game week with a look at key moments from Sunday's press conference and digs into what article might have "motivated" Nebraska. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball. Shatel: Talking season is over...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Nu#Georgia Southern
HuskerExtra.com

From transfers to teammates: Portal integration crucial for Nebraska in 2022

LINCOLN — Sunlight crept across the Memorial Stadium turf on a warm weekday August morning. And out of the shadows emerged a group of Huskers transformed by a busy offseason. Casey Thompson lined up at the front of a group of green jersey-wearing quarterbacks slinging passes downfield. Ochaun Mathis...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska still seeking consistency at running back in 2022

A good, consistent running back can offer something that no other player on a football field can. When a dominant back is running hot, they can wear down opponents and send opposing fans for the exits — just ask Husker fans what they think of Melvin Gordon or Jonathan Taylor.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

A closer look at the retooling of Nebraska football's coaching staff

Scott Frost had seen enough. Nebraska still had two games left to play in the 2021 campaign, but it didn’t matter. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive line coach Greg Austin had to go. Had to. It was them or...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Will Scott Frost's new assistants prove third time's the charm for Nebraska's offense?

LINCOLN — Coach Scott Frost wouldn’t trust just anyone with his play sheet. Since 2013, Frost’s coaching tenures have been defined by offense, and he liked controlling the narrative. He coordinated the offense for three seasons at Oregon, continued calling plays as UCF’s coach and maintained that power at Nebraska ... until now.
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's 2022 position-by-position breakdowns

Step on up to the table. This is how the Huskers are lining up in 2022. Here's a position-by-position breakdown, including the "high-rollers" we expect to be leaders of their group. Quarterback. The high-roller: Junior Casey Thompson holds the cards at quarterback. The Texas transfer has the most experience of...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy