McKewon: At long runway’s end, time to find Nebraska football's true identity under Frost
LINCOLN – Run the ball downhill. Throw it over the top. Protect the quarterback by leaning on the offensive line’s strengths. Force more turnovers and sacks with a more aggressive, athletic defense. And, with the aid of a cool-headed kicker and hard-working punter, play to at least a draw on special teams.
Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis helping set a new standard among Husker pass rushers
LINCOLN — The best part about landing Ochaun Mathis isn’t the speed, flexibility or production that he brings to Nebraska’s pass rush. Nope. Coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that Mathis’ most valuable attribute is the influence he’s had on teammates. Since Mathis arrived, incumbent edge rushers like Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler have been playing with more verve in practice. They’ve been making more tackles.
Huskers' trip to Ireland is for 'business,' but here's how NU will try not to get 'too tight'
It’ll likely be a while until the Nebraska football team has a season opener even remotely close to the unique experience of this week. Boarding a plane for a road game isn't a new concept, but crossing the Atlantic Ocean is. The mouth guards have definitely been packed, Nebraska...
Amie Just: Frost clarifies comments, but Husker O-line vomit saga makes me queasy
This feels like a storyline straight out of the Onion. “Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost says offensive linemen vomit 15 to 20 times every day at practice.”. "(Donovan Raiola) is coaching them hard,” Frost said on "Sports Nightly" on Thursday in response to a general question about how the offensive line has looked in camp. “I laugh with the guys because there’s about probably 15 to 20 vomits every day from offensive linemen. And it isn’t because they’re not in shape. He’s just working them hard. I think they love it.”
Nebraska's Casey Thompson bringing experience, confidence and calmness to Husker offense
LINCOLN — Casey Thompson is six days from making his first start at Nebraska, a position that brings the spotlight — and potential for nerves. Thompson, however, is heading into Saturday's game confident and poised. “No, I haven't gotten nervous,” Thompson said Sunday. In fact, the Texas...
Amie Just: NU volleyball's sold-out scrimmage offers top-notch atmosphere for nation's No. 1 team
There are myriad words to describe the atmosphere of Nebraska volleyball’s Red-White game. At times, “loud” turned to “ear-splitting” — like when Kaitlyn Hord was introduced as a Husker for the first time. Or "awestruck," like when Bekka Allick unleashed her rocket of an arm when tossing her mini volleyball.
Husker Notes: Blackshirts to be awarded in Ireland, Caleb Tannor's path to Nebraska captain was rocky
Nebraska will give out Blackshirts during the team’s first day in Ireland after traveling Monday. The Huskers needed to pack practice jerseys well in advance and the shipment has already left Lincoln. “That has more to do with going overseas than anything else,” Frost said. “But we’ll make that...
Shatel: Talking season is over for Nebraska football, hallelujah!
LINCOLN — Talking season is over. Hallelujah. Nebraska football held a press conference Sunday, the last big one before opening the season starts against Northwestern in Dublin. There was no news. Scott Frost and several Huskers talked about the same things they've talked about the past four weeks. There...
Nebraska soccer rallies to beat Oklahoma for first victory
LINCOLN — Two second-half goals Sunday helped the Nebraska soccer team rally for its first win of the year, knocking off Oklahoma 2-1 at Hibner Stadium. Despite the Huskers outshooting the Sooners in the first half, OU got on the board first in the 27th minute. The former conference rival maintained the 1-0 lead until the Huskers' rally began in the 56th minute.
These football fans don’t have to cross the pond to see Nebraska play
Not all of the Nebraska football fans headed to Dublin have to cross the ocean; some already live there — or live nearby. The Huskers were rolling toward a national championship that year and tickets were playing hard to get — and costly if you could. But Randy...
Amie Just: Call it what you want, but this feels different than a standard refresh
School’s almost in session, so it’s time to break open the flash cards. No, not studying for AP World History. Rather, the Nebraska football program, considering the team has undergone quite a transformation since last year’s season finale. A not-so-quick and not-all-encompassing rundown:. Seven former Huskers are...
Corn This Way: Episode 15- Finally, football has come back to Nebraska
On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z kicks off Husker game week with a look at key moments from Sunday's press conference and digs into what article might have "motivated" Nebraska. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball. Shatel: Talking season is over...
From transfers to teammates: Portal integration crucial for Nebraska in 2022
LINCOLN — Sunlight crept across the Memorial Stadium turf on a warm weekday August morning. And out of the shadows emerged a group of Huskers transformed by a busy offseason. Casey Thompson lined up at the front of a group of green jersey-wearing quarterbacks slinging passes downfield. Ochaun Mathis...
Playing football at Nebraska is a major time commitment. In fact, there's often overtime
LINCOLN — Luke Reimer impressed coaches enough as a 19-year-old to become that rare freshman walk-on who reports to training camp with the scholarship guys. Great news — and an immediate introduction to the real world of college football. And its massive time commitment. The practices are kind...
Casey Thompson: 'the chip on my shoulder is bigger now than it ever was'
Casey Thompson (11), the Nebraska starting quarterback, speaks during the final Husker football press conference before heading to Ireland for their Week Zero game against Northwestern. Photographed at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Travis Vokolek is ready to 'attack' the challenge of being a team captain
Travis Vokolek (83), a Nebraska tight end, speaks during the final Husker football press conference before heading to Ireland for their Week Zero game against Northwestern. Photographed at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Nebraska still seeking consistency at running back in 2022
A good, consistent running back can offer something that no other player on a football field can. When a dominant back is running hot, they can wear down opponents and send opposing fans for the exits — just ask Husker fans what they think of Melvin Gordon or Jonathan Taylor.
A closer look at the retooling of Nebraska football's coaching staff
Scott Frost had seen enough. Nebraska still had two games left to play in the 2021 campaign, but it didn’t matter. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive line coach Greg Austin had to go. Had to. It was them or...
Will Scott Frost's new assistants prove third time's the charm for Nebraska's offense?
LINCOLN — Coach Scott Frost wouldn’t trust just anyone with his play sheet. Since 2013, Frost’s coaching tenures have been defined by offense, and he liked controlling the narrative. He coordinated the offense for three seasons at Oregon, continued calling plays as UCF’s coach and maintained that power at Nebraska ... until now.
Nebraska's 2022 position-by-position breakdowns
Step on up to the table. This is how the Huskers are lining up in 2022. Here's a position-by-position breakdown, including the "high-rollers" we expect to be leaders of their group. Quarterback. The high-roller: Junior Casey Thompson holds the cards at quarterback. The Texas transfer has the most experience of...
