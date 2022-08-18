The cause of the massive fire that destroyed much of the Mattapoisett Boatyard on August 19 has been determined and the fire has been ruled accidental. According to a joint release from Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, it has been determined that the fire was most likely “caused by the ignition of gasoline vapors during the replacement of a boat’s gas tank.”

MATTAPOISETT, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO