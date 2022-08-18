Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna Carney
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna Carney
Related
Fairhaven Police Seek Bike Thieves
FAIRHAVEN — Fairhaven police are looking for the person or people responsible for stealing two bikes over the weekend. Police said in a release that one bike was stolen from an employee at Tropical Smoothie while they were at work on Friday afternoon. Images taken from surveillance footage show...
New Bedford Police Officer Injured by Illegal ATV Rider
An illegal ATV rider struck a New Bedford police officer on Sunday and now faces multiple charges. Police said that on Sunday, August 21, officers were monitoring a group of motorcycles, dirtbikes and ATVs traveling in a large group across the city. “Many of the bikes were being illegally operated...
Dartmouth Police Catch Homeless Man Suspected of Car Break-Ins
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police have arrested a man who allegedly tried to break into vehicles in town after they found he had an outstanding arrest warrant for a similar crime. Police said officers responded to Country Club Boulevard off Tucker Road at around midnight on Sunday morning for a...
Mattapoisett Boatyard Fire Ruled Accidental
The cause of the massive fire that destroyed much of the Mattapoisett Boatyard on August 19 has been determined and the fire has been ruled accidental. According to a joint release from Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, it has been determined that the fire was most likely “caused by the ignition of gasoline vapors during the replacement of a boat’s gas tank.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall River Police Investigating First Murder of 2022
FALL RIVER — Fall River police are investigating a fatal stabbing Sunday night that the Bristol County District Attorney's Office described as the city's first homicide of the year. According to the D.A.'s office, the murder took place in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street in Fall River...
Solar Panels ‘Played a Role’ in New Bedford House Fire
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's fire department says no one was injured in a house fire that displaced one person and a dog in the city's far North End on Sunday evening — but officials say solar panels "played a role" in the fire. Firefighters were sent to...
New Bedford Murderer to Be Released, Deported to Canada
NEW BEDFORD — A man convicted of murdering another man after a Portuguese feast in New Bedford in 2005 is set to be released into federal immigrations custody, according to an Aug. 16 decision from the state parole board. Now 54, Jose Raposo has spent around 17 years in...
New Bedford Has 11 Sister Cities All Over the Globe
The City of New Bedford has sister city relationships with 11 communities that stretch from the northern tip of Alaska all the way to the island nation of Japan. Who knew?. Two of New Bedford's sister cities are on the Portuguese mainland: Figueira da Foz and Ilhavo. Horta is in the Azores and Funchal in Madeira.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mattapoisett Police Arrest Two for Larceny After Chase, Manhunt
MATTAPOISETT — A chase in Mattapoisett early Friday morning ended with a manhunt and the arrest of two men suspected of stealing more than $250,000 from town residents. Mattapoisett police said 18-year-old Joseph Herrera Rodriguez and 18-year-old Jorman Aybar, both of Dorchester, were taken into custody for allegedly stealing, altering, and cashing checks from mailboxes outside the town's post office.
New Bedford Welcomes New Buttonwood Park Zoo Director
What prompts a young man to want to devote his life to the conservation of animals? In the case of Gary Lunsford, the new director of New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo, blame wild turtles. "As a kid back in the Oklahoma City area, I was a bit of a turtle...
Fairhaven Police to Parents: ‘We’re Not Targeting Your Kids’
There's a relatively new trend that has appeared over the past several years across the SouthCoast. In Fairhaven, there are consistent complaints from drivers about teens on bikes riding in the middle of the road, circling around vehicles and swearing at drivers. The teens pictured above are riding on Washington...
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
Dartmouth Man Arrested After Six-Hour Standoff With Police
A six-hour standoff between a man armed with a knife and Dartmouth Police ended peacefully on Saturday. On August 20 at about 10 a.m., Dartmouth Police attempted to arrest Jack Bradford Gifford, 20, of Dartmouth Street on an outstanding warrant. While police attempted to arrest him, Gifford armed himself with...
Assonet Woman Killed in Early-Morning New Bedford Crash
An Assonet woman was killed in an early-morning crash Saturday on Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on August 20. The victim has been identified as Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet. Her vehicle, a Toyota...
New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat
New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
Rochester Family Keeps Spirit of Daughter Alive with Fundraising Event in Mattapoisett
8-year-old Chloe Harding of Rochester lost her life to cancer in 2019. Her beautiful spirit lives on through the Chloe Harding Memorial Fund, created by her family, and on Saturday, August 20th, Petals on Park in Mattapoisett will host a six-hour event that will bring the community together in honor of a special little girl.
New Bedford Schools Get $3.8 Million in New Tech
NEW BEDFORD — As most of New Bedford's public schools get ready to open their doors to students on Sept. 1, the district's Technology Services Department is hard at work installing $3.8 million in new gadgets and other upgrades. That figure includes $2 million to upgrade the entire school...
Taunton Man Arrested for Allegedly Making and Selling Ghost Guns
A Taunton man with previous felonies, including an armed robbery conviction, was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns and selling them without a license. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, William Viera, 33, was charged with one count of dealing firearms without a license. Viera does not possess...
Dartmouth Mental Health Center to Expand Help for Young People [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The Bridge on Elm Street in South Dartmouth offers pyschological, emotional and spiritual care for those seeking healing and transformation. It's a place where people who need help coping with the struggles of life can receive the counseling and comforting that all of us may need at one point or another.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0