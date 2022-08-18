ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Police Seek Bike Thieves

FAIRHAVEN — Fairhaven police are looking for the person or people responsible for stealing two bikes over the weekend. Police said in a release that one bike was stolen from an employee at Tropical Smoothie while they were at work on Friday afternoon. Images taken from surveillance footage show...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Officer Injured by Illegal ATV Rider

An illegal ATV rider struck a New Bedford police officer on Sunday and now faces multiple charges. Police said that on Sunday, August 21, officers were monitoring a group of motorcycles, dirtbikes and ATVs traveling in a large group across the city. “Many of the bikes were being illegally operated...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Boatyard Fire Ruled Accidental

The cause of the massive fire that destroyed much of the Mattapoisett Boatyard on August 19 has been determined and the fire has been ruled accidental. According to a joint release from Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, it has been determined that the fire was most likely “caused by the ignition of gasoline vapors during the replacement of a boat’s gas tank.”
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Somerset, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Investigating First Murder of 2022

FALL RIVER — Fall River police are investigating a fatal stabbing Sunday night that the Bristol County District Attorney's Office described as the city's first homicide of the year. According to the D.A.'s office, the murder took place in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street in Fall River...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Has 11 Sister Cities All Over the Globe

The City of New Bedford has sister city relationships with 11 communities that stretch from the northern tip of Alaska all the way to the island nation of Japan. Who knew?. Two of New Bedford's sister cities are on the Portuguese mainland: Figueira da Foz and Ilhavo. Horta is in the Azores and Funchal in Madeira.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Police Arrest Two for Larceny After Chase, Manhunt

MATTAPOISETT — A chase in Mattapoisett early Friday morning ended with a manhunt and the arrest of two men suspected of stealing more than $250,000 from town residents. Mattapoisett police said 18-year-old Joseph Herrera Rodriguez and 18-year-old Jorman Aybar, both of Dorchester, were taken into custody for allegedly stealing, altering, and cashing checks from mailboxes outside the town's post office.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
1420 WBSM

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
1420 WBSM

Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning

Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
FALMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Man Arrested After Six-Hour Standoff With Police

A six-hour standoff between a man armed with a knife and Dartmouth Police ended peacefully on Saturday. On August 20 at about 10 a.m., Dartmouth Police attempted to arrest Jack Bradford Gifford, 20, of Dartmouth Street on an outstanding warrant. While police attempted to arrest him, Gifford armed himself with...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Assonet Woman Killed in Early-Morning New Bedford Crash

An Assonet woman was killed in an early-morning crash Saturday on Route 140 in New Bedford. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on August 20. The victim has been identified as Joy Swartzendruber, 45, of Assonet. Her vehicle, a Toyota...
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat

New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Schools Get $3.8 Million in New Tech

NEW BEDFORD — As most of New Bedford's public schools get ready to open their doors to students on Sept. 1, the district's Technology Services Department is hard at work installing $3.8 million in new gadgets and other upgrades. That figure includes $2 million to upgrade the entire school...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Arrested for Allegedly Making and Selling Ghost Guns

A Taunton man with previous felonies, including an armed robbery conviction, was arrested Thursday for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns and selling them without a license. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, William Viera, 33, was charged with one count of dealing firearms without a license. Viera does not possess...
TAUNTON, MA
