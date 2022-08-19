Read full article on original website
Crossover Podcast: What about that .500 prediction on Ole Miss that's been circulating around?
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss what it would take for Ole Miss to crash the College Football Playoffs and break down those 6-6 predictions lingering out there amongst the national media in the latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
Despite improvement on defense last season, Ole Miss still isn't satisfied in 2022
Travel back in time to 2020, when new Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's squad had one of the most dangerous offenses in the SEC, yet one of its worst defenses as well. The Rebels finished 5-5, but not without a couple track meets here and there. That was more...
Ole Miss announces enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience
(Release) After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via...
Sydney Michalak earns spot on TopDrawerSoccer team of the week
LONG BEACH, Calif. – (Release) After helping lead Ole Miss to a sweep of a pair of matches during opening week, Ole Miss' Sydney Michalak has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week, announced Tuesday. The highlight of the week for Michalak came in the Rebels' 3-0 victory over No. 22 Memphis on Sunday as the Winter Springs, Florida, native scored her first goal since her debut match in 2018.
Rebels247 Daily Pod | Breaking down the Ayden Williams commitment
On a Monday edition of the Rebels247 daily podcast, Chris Brooks breaks down the Ayden Williams commitment and what it means for the Ole Miss program. Also, could it influence other players in Mississippi.
2023 Prospect Ayden Williams Announces Commitment to Ole Miss
Top 2023 recruit Ayden Williams has announced his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Ecru, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Pontotoc High School football team will have a game with North Pontotoc High School on August 22, 2022, 17:30:00. South Pontotoc High SchoolNorth Pontotoc High School.
Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022
The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
Mississippi student goes viral with first day of school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
Late night burnout in Mississippi parking garage leads to arrest of felon with weapons charge
A late-night burnout in a Mississippi parking garage landed a Mississippi man in jail on a weapons charge. At approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 20, officers with the Oxford Police Department were on foot patrol around the Oxford Parking Garage when they could hear a vehicle doing a burnout somewhere inside.
County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The sheriff in Panola County, Mississippi says his deputies are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County MS Board of Supervisors over road work. Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. […]
Mississippi man arrested on five counts of credit card fraud
A Mississippi man was arrested last week on five counts of credit card fraud. On Aug. 10, the Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report. After investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud on Aug. 18. Henry was...
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
Opinion | Calling temporary closure of Shelby County Clerk’s Office “unusual” is an understatement | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you thought things were improving at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, well, think again. The office continues to be run like it’s in the smallest populated county in Tennessee, instead of the largest. In fact, describing our clerk operation that way is an insult Pickett County, the state’s smallest with just 5,000 residents.
Second shooting in two days — both involving deputies from same sheriff’s office — under investigation by Mississippi authorities
Mississippi authorities are investigating a second shooting involving a Desoto County deputy in two days. Another person was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive...
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Columbus Man Arrested in Oxford on Drug, Weapon, Kidnapping Charges
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday on several felony charges including kidnapping. According to the Oxford Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston, 32, of Columbus at the Links Apartments. The arrest came after an investigation stemming from a call earlier...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
