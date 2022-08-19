ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

103.7 THE LOON

One Candidate Files for Two Council Seats in Rice

RICE -- The city of Rice had only one candidate file for two city council seats at Tuesday's candidate filing deadline. The seats currently held by Paula Kampa and Emily Walters both expire at the end of this year. City Clerk Julie Fandal says Kampa is the only person to...
RICE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Kendall: Reason Courts Aren’t Caught Up Yet

The pandemic caused a backup of court cases in Stearns County for the past couple of years. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall says the reason they aren't caught up now is due to a lack of public defenders. Kendall explains that they have had a lot of turnover in the public defenders office toward the end of 2021. She says despite being short as many as 5 public defenders at one time, they are expecting a record number of trials this year. Kendall says they are now just 1 person short in the public defenders office which should allow them to get to more of these cases.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

THC Remains On Sale in Becker

BECKER – A proposed moratorium on THC products in Becker is on hold. At the Becker city council Tuesday night, the council tabled a proposed moratorium on the sale and manufacture of products containing THC. Instead, the council directed staff to create an ordinance as quickly as possible. During...
BECKER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City

Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on our Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Wallet Stolen in Waite Park

Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Foley School Board Gets Ready For The Year

FOLEY -- With the start of the school year just a few weeks away, the Foley School Board is finalizing the student handbook. At the board meeting Monday night, a number of changes to the handbook were approved. Among changes:. Students on school grounds after the end of the school...
FOLEY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud

It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
MINNETRISTA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Christmas Day Road Rage Driver Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A former Little Falls man has been sentenced for ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose to a stayed sentence of two years and nine months in prison. He must serve 103 additional days in the county jail. He gets credit for having already served 77 days.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Back to School Health Tips for Central MN Kids/Parents

It is back to school time and a child's health readiness is another item on the checklist for parents. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says sports physicals are something they are doing right now with fall sports beginning. Smith says going into 7th grade they talk with parents about meningitis and HPV vaccines. The meningitis and tetanus vaccine are mandatory for most schools while the HPV vaccine remains optional.
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Motorcycle Driver Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- A motorcycle driver was seriously hurt in a crash near Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 24 and 160th Street Northwest. Sixty-three-year-old Peter Miessen of Maple Lake was going south on Highway 24 on his...
CLEARWATER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

