Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
One Candidate Files for Two Council Seats in Rice
RICE -- The city of Rice had only one candidate file for two city council seats at Tuesday's candidate filing deadline. The seats currently held by Paula Kampa and Emily Walters both expire at the end of this year. City Clerk Julie Fandal says Kampa is the only person to...
Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts
UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election. In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.
Annual ‘Cookout With Cops’ Happening In Sartell This Week
SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Police Department will be firing up the grills this week for the annual "Cookout with Cops." The event is for Sartell community members 55-years-old and older to spend some time getting to know local law enforcement on a personal level. In addition to the...
Kendall: Reason Courts Aren’t Caught Up Yet
The pandemic caused a backup of court cases in Stearns County for the past couple of years. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall says the reason they aren't caught up now is due to a lack of public defenders. Kendall explains that they have had a lot of turnover in the public defenders office toward the end of 2021. She says despite being short as many as 5 public defenders at one time, they are expecting a record number of trials this year. Kendall says they are now just 1 person short in the public defenders office which should allow them to get to more of these cases.
THC Remains On Sale in Becker
BECKER – A proposed moratorium on THC products in Becker is on hold. At the Becker city council Tuesday night, the council tabled a proposed moratorium on the sale and manufacture of products containing THC. Instead, the council directed staff to create an ordinance as quickly as possible. During...
Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City
Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on our Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Another Central MN County
ELK RIVER -- Emerald Ash Borer has been found in another central Minnesota county. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed EAB in Sherburne County. It's now the 36th county in Minnesota with the invasive species. The infestation came to light when a professional tree care company suspected a tree...
Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park
Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
Foley School Board Gets Ready For The Year
FOLEY -- With the start of the school year just a few weeks away, the Foley School Board is finalizing the student handbook. At the board meeting Monday night, a number of changes to the handbook were approved. Among changes:. Students on school grounds after the end of the school...
Would You Live in this House? It’s About an Hour from St. Cloud
It looks like that future home that you can tour in Wisconsin Dells. I'm not even sure it's still there- it's been awhile. But that is what this house reminds me of. It's called the Ensculptic House. And it's located in Minnetrista-near Lake Minnetonka. It was built in the late '60s. So, it was really futuristic for that time. There is virtually not a straight solid wall within the place. Some people say it sort of looks like a Hobbit house. I think it looks a little like some of those places that were shown on the original Star Trek series. Like when they would go to other planets and see the architecture on those planets.
Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year. Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format. Zach Dingmann is the Principal at...
47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
Christmas Day Road Rage Driver Sentenced
ST. CLOUD -- A former Little Falls man has been sentenced for ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose to a stayed sentence of two years and nine months in prison. He must serve 103 additional days in the county jail. He gets credit for having already served 77 days.
Back to School Health Tips for Central MN Kids/Parents
It is back to school time and a child's health readiness is another item on the checklist for parents. Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says sports physicals are something they are doing right now with fall sports beginning. Smith says going into 7th grade they talk with parents about meningitis and HPV vaccines. The meningitis and tetanus vaccine are mandatory for most schools while the HPV vaccine remains optional.
Motorcycle Driver Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER -- A motorcycle driver was seriously hurt in a crash near Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 24 and 160th Street Northwest. Sixty-three-year-old Peter Miessen of Maple Lake was going south on Highway 24 on his...
Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Postponed Thursday Night
SAUK RAPIDS -- Thursday night's Rock The Riverside at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids has been postponed due to the weather. The music line-up for tonight including the opening act Jennifer Lamb-Randolph and Jim Anderson, along with the headliner Mall Rats, have been rescheduled for Thursday, September 8th. LOOK: Here...
Love Gardening? Register Now For Local Minnesota Gardening Expo ‘Season Of Change”
AUTUMN GARDENING EXPO - SEASON OF CHANGE. You are invited to register now to join the Sherburne County Master Gardeners for a great day of garden information, which will be held on Saturday, October 1st from 8:15 am to 2:15 pm at The Oliver Kelley Farm, located at 15788 Kelley Farm Road NW, in Elk River. Minnesota 55330.
An Open Letter To The Awful Mom At The Waite Park Splash Pad [OPINION]
To the awful person at the Waite Park splash pad: Whatever is going on in your world and whatever problems you are dealing with in your personal life, please don't take it out on your kids. All children are a blessing and all children deserve love. I was at the...
