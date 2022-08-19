Read full article on original website
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
TODAY.com
One of deadliest forms of cervical cancer on the rise, study finds: 'No easy explanation'
Late-stage cervical cancer rates are on the rise in the U.S. with the steepest increases in white women, although the prevalence of the disease is still highest in Black women, a new study finds. An analysis of data from nearly 30,000 women diagnosed with advanced disease revealed that Black women...
MedCity News
Better late than never? Axsome depression drug is approved a year after FDA delay
An Axsome Therapeutics depression drug designed to start working quickly now has its long-awaited approval one year after the target date for an FDA decision. The regulatory nod announced Friday makes the product the first new oral drug in decades that addresses a novel target for depression. The drug, which...
5 drugs that changed the world (and what went wrong)
It’s hard to measure the impact of any one drug on world history. But here are five drugs we can safely say made a huge difference to our lives, often in ways we didn’t expect. They have brought some incredible benefits. But they’ve usually also come with a legacy of complications we need to look at critically. It’s a good reminder that today’s wonder drug may be tomorrow’s problem drug. 1. Anaesthesia In the late 1700s, English chemist Joseph Priestley made a gas he called “phlogisticated nitrous air” (nitrous oxide). English chemist Humphry Davy thought it could be used as pain relief...
psychologytoday.com
What the Fentanyl? The Straight Dope on a Synthetic Opioid
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with 50 times the potency of heroin. Although the high potency of fentanyl makes it a leading cause of drug overdose, it also has important therapeutic uses. Myths about fentanyl, like urban legends about aerosolized fentanyl exposure, abound. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has...
MedicalXpress
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
verywellhealth.com
Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
KEYT
Advanced stage cervical cancer is rising in White and Black women in the US
Advanced-stage cervical cancer is rising in the United States among White and Black women, according to a new study in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. “This specific study was born out of wanting to take a deeper dive into the drivers behind cervical cancer,” said Dr. Alex Francoeur, a fourth-year resident in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and one of the study authors. “When we looked more closely at cervical cancer, we found that, kind of this paradoxical finding, where when you look at early stage cervical cancer, we’re seeing a decrease in the United States, but then when you look at advanced stage, or metastatic cervical cancer, we’re actually seeing the opposite trend with an increasing rate in the United States.”
Biktarvy May Be the Best Option for People With Both HIV and Hepatitis B
Two antiretroviral regimens did a good job controlling HIV in people with both HIV and hepatitis B virus (HBV), but the Biktarvy combination pill led to greater HBV suppression, according to a study presented at the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) this week in Montreal. HIV and HBV are...
neurologylive.com
Chronic Kidney Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Intracerebral Hemorrhage
Mendelian randomization analyses identified a significant association between genetically determined chronic kidney disease and intracerebral hemorrhage risk, supporting a causal association between the 2 conditions. According to a data from a 3-stage study that combined epidemiologic and genetic analyses, chronic kidney disease (CKD) was independently associated with a higher risk...
Nature.com
Physical activity and fitness vs adiposity and weight loss for the prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Considerable and unequivocal evidence demonstrates the importance of obesity as a risk factor for numerous chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular disease (CVD), disabilities, and reduced quality and duration of life [1, 2]. Despite this recognition, the rate of obesity continues to rise in the United States and worldwide. The importance of physical activity (PA), exercise, and cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) has also been recognized, yet physical inactivity and sedentary behavior remain highly prevalent worldwide [1,2,3]. The relative importance of obesity, PA, and CRF, both individually and jointly, and changes in these parameters, continues to be debated.
researchgate.net
Colorectal cancer risk in association with colorectal cancer as a second malignancy in relatives: a nationwide cohort study
Background Increasing number of individuals will have first-degree relatives (FDRs) diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC), as a second primary malignancy (CRCa-2) after a non-CRC cancer. We aimed to estimate whether and to what extent a family history of CRCa-2 is associated with an increased CRC risk. Methods In this Swedish nationwide cohort study, rate ratio (RR) and cumulative incidence of CRC were estimated among 172,531 individuals with a family history of CRC as a first primary malignancy (CRCa-1) and 17,830 with a family history of CRCa-2, respectively, using individuals without cancer family history as the reference group. Results A cumulative incidence of CRC by age 80 was 6.3 and 5.6% for individuals with a parental and a sibling family history of CRCa-2, respectively. RRs of CRC for one FDR diagnosed with CRCa-1 and CRCa-2 were respectively 1.72 (95% CI, 1.65–1.79) and 1.50 (1.32–1.70); the latter RR was lower than the former ( P = 0.0356), but no difference was observed after adjusting age of diagnosis of CRC in FDR and family relationship ( P = 0.6898). Increased RRs were found to be associated with a CRCa-2 diagnosis in FDR that occured after cancers in upper aerodigestive tract, breast, prostate, kidney and nervous system. Conclusions Individuals who have relatives with CRCa-2 have an increased risk of CRC, but the magnitude is lower than those having relatives with CRCa-1, which is related to different ages of diagnosis of CRC in FDR and family relationships.
healio.com
‘Surprising’ rise in distant-stage cervical cancer rates driven by white and younger women
Distant-stage cervical cancer increased at a rate of 1.3% per year from 2001 to 2018. The highest number of cases occurred in the South, followed by the Midwest, the Northeast and the West. White women had the highest rates of nonguideline screening and lowest rates of HPV vaccination. Rates of...
ajmc.com
SGLT2 Inhibitors, Combination Therapy Needed to Stem the Tide of CKD in Diabetes
Katherine R. Tuttle, MD, FASN, FACP, FNKF, a nephrologist from the University of Washington and Providence Health Care, discussed new consensus guidelines that call for the early use of sodium glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and finerenone in the care of patients with both chronic kidney disease (CKD) and diabetes.
An ‘alarming’ 14% of doctors are drinking or doing drugs at work to cope with burnout and PTSD
In the wake of the pandemic, many healthcare workers are struggling with burnout, depression, and anxiety—and some are turning to substance abuse to cope. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, about half of U.S. healthcare workers report they’re at their breaking point due to job-related stress and trauma.
ajmc.com
Links Found Between Cataract, Asthma Development
After examining national survey data, researchers found a bidirectional association in patients with cataracts and with asthma. Cataracts are the leading cause of preventable blindness and the main cause of visual impairment on a global scale, which makes learning the ways it can develop an important matter of public health.
2minutemedicine.com
Physical activity may enhance the influenza vaccination response
1. Physical activity significantly increased the odds for H1 seroconversion following influenza vaccination among all participants and titer response among the acute exercise group. 2. Acute-exercised participants had higher antibody responses compared to rested controls and physically active compared to inactive. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) It is well known...
