A new review outlines what is known about cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and how that might affect patient care. People with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) based on a mix of traditional and nontraditional risk factors, but careful management and assessment of risk factors can help physicians better treat patients with SLE and potentially lower the risk of CVD, according to a new review in Journal of Internal Medicine.

