ajmc.com
CAR T-Cell Therapy Outcomes Likely Not Influenced by Race/Ethnicity, Obesity
Researchers studied data from 5 phase 1 studies that took place between 2012 and 2021, comprising 139 infusions among patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia who received chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell treatment. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy may provide clinical benefit across a range of patients with hematologic...
More Work Needed to Make Progress Against CVD Risk in SLE
A new review outlines what is known about cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and how that might affect patient care. People with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) face a higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) based on a mix of traditional and nontraditional risk factors, but careful management and assessment of risk factors can help physicians better treat patients with SLE and potentially lower the risk of CVD, according to a new review in Journal of Internal Medicine.
Patients With Sickle Cell Disease Less Likely to Receive Specialized Care
A recent analysis of Medicaid claims data found that individuals with sickle cell disease are seeing hematologists at a lower rate than patients with other chronic genetic diseases. While the life expectancy of individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD) has improved significantly over time, the cumulative effects of SCD over...
Better HRQOL, Health Literacy Seen in Systemic Mastocytosis vs Mast Cell Activation Syndrome
Systemic mastocytosis and mast cell activation syndrome both negatively impact health-related quality of life (HRQOL), with mast cell activation syndrome patients reporting more significant impacts on everyday life. Systemic mastocytosis (SM) and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS)—both mast cell activation diseases (MCADs)—lack research regarding the patient experience. A study published...
Healthy Diet, Exercise Linked With Reduced Mortality Risk in Parkinson Disease
Patients with Parkinson disease who adhered to a healthy diet pattern and active lifestyle had a lower rate of all-cause mortality than those reporting poor diet quality and lack of physical activity. Greater diet quality and physical activity levels were associated with reduced risk of all-cause mortality among patients with...
Potential Link Found Between 3 Biomarkers, DKD Risk in Pediatric T1D
A study found cystatin C, renal resistance index, and urinary kidney injury molecule-1 were significantly associated with risk of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Cystatin C, renal resistance index, and urinary kidney injury molecule-1 (KIM-1) may all be associated with the risk...
Biliary Drainage Often Unsuccessful in Perihilar Cholangiocarcinoma
The procedure can be beneficial prior to chemotherapy, but it also has high rates of complications, this new analysis shows. People with unresectable perihilar cholangiocarcinoma (pCCA) can find relief from symptoms if they undergo a biliary drainage procedure, but new study findings show the procedures is often unsuccessful, with a 90-day mortality rate of more than one-third of patients.
Links Found Between Cataract, Asthma Development
After examining national survey data, researchers found a bidirectional association in patients with cataracts and with asthma. Cataracts are the leading cause of preventable blindness and the main cause of visual impairment on a global scale, which makes learning the ways it can develop an important matter of public health.
