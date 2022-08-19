Read full article on original website
Related
Keith Richards Called Bob Dylan a ‘Nasty Little Bugger’
Keith Richards and Bob Dylan both are successful artists, but Dylan once took a swipe at Richards' work. Richards called Dylan "nasty" in response.
What Bob Dylan Had to Say About The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ After Paul McCartney Played Him the Album
Here's what Bob Dylan had to say about The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' after the group's Paul McCartney played him the album.
Pattie Boyd Calls the Songs George Harrison and Eric Clapton Wrote About Her ‘Haunting’
Pattie Boyd called the songs her ex-husbands, George Harrison and Eric Clapton, wrote for her 'haunting.' They communicated their feelings about her through song.
George Harrison Said No One Knew How to Do Sound at ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’
George Harrison said no one knew how to operate sound at 'The Ed Sullivan Show.' The Beatles performed on the variety show in 1964.
RELATED PEOPLE
George Harrison Said There Was ‘No Comparison’ Between Him and Keith Richards
George Harrison said there was 'no comparison' between him and Keith Richards. The two were the leading guitarists for the biggest bands of the 1960s.
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
John Wayne Once Surprised Johnny Carson With a Walk-on Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’
John Wayne once surprised Johnny Carson with a walk-on appearance on The Tonight Show, something not every Hollywood star could have gotten away with. Why did Wayne tell Carson he stopped by the show unannounced? And on what other stage did the two icons appear not long before Wayne’s death a few years later? Read …
6 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’60s
While the 1960s possessed flowery, feel-good moments of peace and flamboyance, there were also gritty moments of protest, riot, and rage. Abroad, the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War became a catalyst for the counterculture movement. On the flip side, at home in the States, the Civil Rights Movement was in every headline. Emotions ran high and the artists of this decade attempted to capture them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time
Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
Michael Franzese Walked Out of ‘Goodfellas’ After His Character Was Introduced
Michael Franzese was surprised to see a character named after him in 'Goodfellas' — which is what led him to walk out of the theater.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
George Harrison on the Rumors of the Fifth Member of The Traveling Wilburys
George Harrison said certain rock stars couldn't be in his supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys. However, he didn't have plans to replace Roy Orbison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tom Petty Said Drugs Weren’t a Ticket to More Creativity: ‘Drugs Don’t Work’
Tom Petty acknowledged that musicians have always been drawn to drugs, but he didn't think they were necessary to the creative process.
George Harrison Didn’t Enjoy Listening to The Beatles’ Music on CD
George Harrison didn't enjoy listening to The Beatles' music on CD. Here's why.
Clint Eastwood Once Reflected on Seeing ‘Pulp Fiction’ for the First Time
In 1993, the script for the second offering from budding filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction, landed on the desk of TriStar Pictures execs. Well, Reservoir Dogs was strange, incredibly brutal, and unbelievably profane, but it was a modest success at the time. Maybe this one would be even better. Upon...
There Was Almost a Beatles Reunion at Eric Clapton and Pattie Boyd’s Wedding
There was almost a Beatles reunion at Eric Clapton and Pattie Boyd's wedding in 1979. However, one Beatle couldn't come.
NME
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis has died aged 48
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis has died aged 48, it has been confirmed. The news was broken by another former member of the band, guitarist Richard Shaw. “Rest in peace, Stuart. It was an honour performing your music,” Shaw wrote in an Instagram post. He added: “Thoughts...
thedigitalfix.com
Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
Popculture
Bill Pitman, Guitarist on Legendary Songs, Dies at 102
Bill Pitman, a guitarist and bassist who was a member of the legendary Wrecking Crew group of studio musicians in Los Angeles, died on Aug. 11. He was 102. Although few outside the music industry knew his name, his musicianship can be heard on Elvis Presley's "Blue Hawaii," Barbra Streisand's "The Way We Were" and The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations." He played the ukelele on "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," the Oscar-winning song from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
John Wayne’s Wife Doesn’t Think ‘The Conqueror’ Was the ‘Real Culprit’ of His Death
'The Conqueror' actor John Wayne died to cancer, but his wife, Pilar, doesn't believe that resulted from the alleged on-set conditions.
Comments / 0