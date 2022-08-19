CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female woman suffered multiple wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and a 38-year-old man was struck multiple times in the neck. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and a 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No Further Injuries were reported. A witness says nearly one hundred shots were fired. Our crews saw police using nearly that many evidence markers on the ground.One woman who lives nearby, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she saw people running for their lives. "I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," she said. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.

