Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Hundreds Of Lindblom Students Walk Out Of Englewood School To Protest Firing Of Beloved Assistant Principal, Ms. Fitz
WEST ENGLEWOOD — Hundreds of students at a prestigious South Side high school walked out of the first day of classes Monday morning to protest the firing of a beloved assistant principal. Lindblom Math and Science Academy students flowed into the plaza in front of the school in support...
nypressnews.com
Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’
Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
Service begins Monday, August 22, along reinstated #X4 Cottage Grove Express bus route
Return of express service on one of the city’s busiest routes to better serve customers on South and Far South sides. Beginning Monday, August 22, Chicagoans have a new and improved means of traveling between Chicago’s Far South Side and downtown with the return of service along the Chicago Transit Authority’s (CTA) #X4 Cottage Grove Express route. The reinstatement of the #X4 route is the latest in a series of service improvements made to strengthen bus and rail services on Chicago’s South and Far South sides.
austintalks.org
Field School students to start classes at renovated Key Elementary building
Students attending a private Christian school will start the year in a renovated building that used to be Francis Scott Elementary School until CPS shuttered it nearly a decade ago. Now the building will house pre-K through seventh grade students attending The Field School. “We’re so excited to be in...
Healing circle honors 3 men killed in tragic Chicago hit-and-run outside South Side gay bar
The pub is one of the longest-serving Black gay bars in America and the National Black Justice Coalition is calling for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.
Committee formed by Mayor Lightfoot recommends Chicago Columbus statues not return
A committee formed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to review Chicago's monument recommended Friday that two statues of Christopher Columbus should not be returned to their old spots in Grant Park and Little Italy.
Chicago shootings: 6-year-old girl among 34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence, police say
At least 34 people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.
Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
NW Side Cop Behind ‘Homophobic’ Facebook Posts Gets Slap On Wrist From Police Oversight Agency
JEFFERSON PARK — A Far Northwest Side police officer and Republican committee official has been cited by a police oversight agency after a series of homophobic posts on social media. Amelia “Ammie” Kessem, a sergeant in the 16th District, was lightly disciplined by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability...
wgnradio.com
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois
Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
Group calls on mayor to return Chicago Columbus statues following unfavorable report
The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans responding today to the recommendation to permanently remove the Christopher Columbus statues from Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
fox32chicago.com
At least 296 females have been victims of gun, domestic violence in Chicago this year, activists say
CHICAGO - Community activists are calling attention to what they say is the growing number of attacks against women in Chicago. Several dozen people gathered at a church at 129th and Halsted in West Pullman on Saturday, calling the number of crimes against women in the city "appalling." They said...
6-year-old girl shot in arm in Englewood on South Side, Chicago police say
The girl was standing near the street when she was shot in the arm, police say.
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene
CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female woman suffered multiple wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and a 38-year-old man was struck multiple times in the neck. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and a 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No Further Injuries were reported. A witness says nearly one hundred shots were fired. Our crews saw police using nearly that many evidence markers on the ground.One woman who lives nearby, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she saw people running for their lives. "I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," she said. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
cwbchicago.com
What kinds of sentences do judges give to people convicted of violent crimes on the CTA? Here are some recent examples.
Violent crime on Chicago’s transit system, particularly on CTA’s train lines, has been headline news for more than 18 months. The city’s police and CTA leaders have announced plan after plan to combat the problem. Yet, violent crime reports on the transit system remain stubbornly high while ridership is down about 50% compared to pre-COVID years.
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
