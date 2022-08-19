Woman Dies Instantly When Huge Trees Falls on Her in Freak Accident at New York City Swimming Pool

Read full article on original website
Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake
An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
athleticbusiness.com
One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon
One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
Autistic 4-Year-Old Killed After Attending Older Brother’s Funeral in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – An autistic 4-year-old boy from Queens was killed after being struck...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
An FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout died in an accident in Queens last week. The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night. Officials say he died after falling. Mulvey served the department for 19 years. He is survived by...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K
Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
3 firefighters hurt in Staten Island fire
NEW YORK -- Several firefighters were injured while battling a blaze that spread to multiple homes on Staten Island on Saturday.The FDNY says it started around 10 p.m. on Pitney Avenue in Pleasant Plains.The fire started at one home and spread to two others. Citizen app video shows thick smoke and flames.Three firefighters were injured and taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.The FDNY says about 15 people have been displaced from the three homes. The Red Cross is assisting.The fire was under control around 11:30 p.m.
Four Charged With Manslaughter After Hudson Valley Father’s Reported ‘Suicide’
Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Hudson Valley father. Police were told the man attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department reported four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for manslaughter following an investigation into a reported suicide.
Yacht sinks after catching on fire in Hudson River
The FDNY says marine and land units responded to the river off West 72nd Street shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building
Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night. They say it has gotten so bad that they're afraid to come out at night.
fox5ny.com
Good Samaritan rescues 7 people from burning yacht on Hudson River
NEW YORK - A yacht caught fire on the Hudson River Saturday afternoon, but no one was hurt thanks to a good Samaritan. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the fire was reported near 79th Street between Edgewater and Manhattan’s Upper West Side. A good Samaritan rescued seven people...
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
Woman stabbed in back with unknown object after verbal dispute on NYC subway
A woman was stabbed in the back with an unknown object after a verbal dispute with another woman on the subway in New York City.
After 20 years in New York City, my family moved to the Hudson Valley. Here are 12 things I love to do in the area that make me so glad we left.
Since moving to Hudson Valley, New York, I've found the best places for kayaking and swimming, breweries for craft beers, and farms for fruit-picking.
essexnewsdaily.com
9-year-old West Orange girl is crowned Little Miss New Jersey
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gianna Detmar, a 9-year-old West Orange resident, was crowned Little Miss New Jersey–East Coast USA in May. She went on to compete and title at the East Coast USA Pageant’s national finals last month. There she was titled Miss Congenial, Best Smile and People’s Choice Queen. For each pageant she has competed in, she has won — a crown, a sash, wall plaques and cash prizes to help cover entry fees.
thehudsonindependent.com
Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash
Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady New York, and a member of Irvington High School’s Class of 2018, died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a car accident in Peconic on Long Island’s North Fork, according to Suffolk County Police and confirmed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison in a message to the school community.
Teenager stabbed during fight on subway platform
A teenage girl was stabbed in the back during an early morning dispute in a Manhattan subway station.
evgrieve.com
[Updated] Someone crashed this Hudson River Park golf cart at 5th Street and Avenue A
A buzzy morning on Avenue A as passersby came across this golf cart/maintenance vehicle from the Parks Department up on the curb with two smashed tires at Fifth Street. EVG reader Concerned Citizen shared these photos of the vehicle... apparently the victim of a joyride (we don't know that officially, but)...
NYPD: Man riding scooter dies after Brooklyn crash
Police say a man who was riding a scooter has died after he was struck by a car in Bensonhurst on Saturday.
