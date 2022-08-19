ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

PR Tree Ordinance Update

The City of Darlington Tree Board approved changes to the City Code for tree planting during its August meeting. The updates to Section 90-65(a) nearly doubled the number of tree species listed as preferred from 31 to 59 varieties. The ordinance change reflects the need to remove invasive species and encourage planting a greater variety of trees.
DARLINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Old Bethune Elementary school reborn, welcoming new tenants

BETHUNE, S.C. — The former Bethune Elementary School will soon be welcoming new tenants to the building. The site passed over from Kershaw County School District to the Town of Bethune is now officially being transformed, as the Kershaw County Council of Aging has announced they are one of four entities moving into the building.
BETHUNE, SC
Lake City, SC
Government
City
Lake City, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to boat fire in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire in Moncks Corner Saturday evening.  According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. where a boat was on fire.  The boat was located on land at the owner’s home.   Officials say the […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Foster home provider looks to expand in Berkeley County

In its current mission to open more foster homes across the state, Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) hopes to establish a presence in Berkeley County and beyond. As a provider of therapeutic foster care services, LSC offers care to approximately 500 children with greater-than-normal challenges in the Carolinas. These include youngsters saddled with emotional and behavioral issues in need of counseling.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Florence County leaders approve salary increases for 911 dispatchers

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County 911 dispatchers will soon be getting more money in their paychecks. The Florence County Council unanimously approved a $6,000 salary increase for 911 dispatchers at the county’s Emergency Operations Center. County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said during a presentation that the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lane of Highway 501 lane near Carolina Bays Parkway reopened after vehicle fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 North at Carolina Bays Parkway has been reopened after a vehicle fire early Sunday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website. The fire closed a northbound lane while emergency crews worked at the scene. No additional details were immediately available. Count […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Lake City Smackdown’ showcases esports program

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Gamers from across the Southeast competed Saturday in the second-annual Lake City Esports Smackdown. Players faced off for cash prizes in games like Smash Brothers, Mario Kart and more. “We have people from North Carolina, South Carolina,” said Savon Whitehead, the head of Lake’s esports said. “We have some people […]
LAKE CITY, SC

