The Post and Courier
Town of Kingstree continues to raise money, look at potential locations for downtown mural
The Town of Kingstree is moving ahead with its efforts to have a new mural painted in downtown. In addition to raising funds, the town is looking at potential spots to paint the mural. Main Street Director Katie Wheeler said the town has already raised $8,000 for the mural. The...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
PR Tree Ordinance Update
The City of Darlington Tree Board approved changes to the City Code for tree planting during its August meeting. The updates to Section 90-65(a) nearly doubled the number of tree species listed as preferred from 31 to 59 varieties. The ordinance change reflects the need to remove invasive species and encourage planting a greater variety of trees.
Old Bethune Elementary school reborn, welcoming new tenants
BETHUNE, S.C. — The former Bethune Elementary School will soon be welcoming new tenants to the building. The site passed over from Kershaw County School District to the Town of Bethune is now officially being transformed, as the Kershaw County Council of Aging has announced they are one of four entities moving into the building.
Lee County to get new sidewalks, lighting near Sumter Highway exit
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A brighter path is on the way for Exit 116 in Bishopville as the county prepares for a new project that will add lighting and a new sidewalk from downtown Bishopville to the interstate. The majority of the work will be completed along Sumter Highway...
Crews respond to boat fire in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire in Moncks Corner Saturday evening. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home just after 5:00 p.m. where a boat was on fire. The boat was located on land at the owner’s home. Officials say the […]
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel set to reopen after ‘technical issue’ strands 3 groups of riders on Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel is set to reopen Monday afternoon after a “technical issue” on Sunday afternoon led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday afternoon on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, officials said Monday. Crews responded late Sunday afternoon to the SkyWheel to help get down riders who were […]
wpde.com
Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of Marlboro County shelter will be closed on Saturday. In a Facebook post from the shelter, they said they have absolutely nowhere else to put another dog or cat; until they can get a rescue transport on the road. The post...
Several businesses in Kershaw County are struggling to find workers
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Now Hiring signs fill billboards and shop windows in Camden and Lugoff as businesses are struggling to hire. Alan Blackmon owns a restaurant in the area and says hiring hasn't been easy, "difficult, very difficult." Blackmon has owned the small town restaurant since 1958 and...
The Post and Courier
Foster home provider looks to expand in Berkeley County
In its current mission to open more foster homes across the state, Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) hopes to establish a presence in Berkeley County and beyond. As a provider of therapeutic foster care services, LSC offers care to approximately 500 children with greater-than-normal challenges in the Carolinas. These include youngsters saddled with emotional and behavioral issues in need of counseling.
wpde.com
Nominee for SC gov. to speak at Seminar Brewing in Florence on Tuesday
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey will be in the Pee Dee on Tuesday. Cunningham and Casey have planned a visit to Seminar Brewing in Florence to speak with supporters. During their “Rally with Joe and Tally”, they plan...
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Whippoorwill Road in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Sunday night on Whippoorwill Road just outside of Hartsville and Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said right now they’re not sure of a cause of death and they’ve called out their homicide team to...
WMBF
Florence County leaders approve salary increases for 911 dispatchers
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County 911 dispatchers will soon be getting more money in their paychecks. The Florence County Council unanimously approved a $6,000 salary increase for 911 dispatchers at the county’s Emergency Operations Center. County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith said during a presentation that the...
Lane of Highway 501 lane near Carolina Bays Parkway reopened after vehicle fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 North at Carolina Bays Parkway has been reopened after a vehicle fire early Sunday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website. The fire closed a northbound lane while emergency crews worked at the scene. No additional details were immediately available. Count […]
Carloads of Francis Marion University students return to campus for fall classes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Students returned to Francis Marion University this weekend ahead of the new school year as car after car pulled up to drop off students and their belongings. “I’m sweating,” McKenzie McCrorey said. “We’ve been gathering up all my stuff, and I feel like I’m moving a house.” McCrorey, a junior, […]
WMBF
DHEC confirms rabid bat in Marion County; 1 person exposed
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state’s health agency confirmed a rabid bat was found in Marion County. The Department of Health and Environmental Control said the bat was found on the ground last week near North Main and Harlee streets in Marion. The bat was submitted on...
wpde.com
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Myrtle Beach area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wbtw.com.
wpde.com
Longtime Florence County administrator is retiring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith, Jr. is retiring after 10 years in the position. Smith casually made the announcement during Thursday's county council meeting. Smith previously served as a member of Florence County Council for 26 years from 1986 - 2012. He...
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide.
‘Lake City Smackdown’ showcases esports program
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Gamers from across the Southeast competed Saturday in the second-annual Lake City Esports Smackdown. Players faced off for cash prizes in games like Smash Brothers, Mario Kart and more. “We have people from North Carolina, South Carolina,” said Savon Whitehead, the head of Lake’s esports said. “We have some people […]
