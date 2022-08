Authorities said an Osage County deputy died after a crash Friday morning along US-60. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened eastbound around 8 a.m.

Troopers closed the eastbound lanes of US-60 at OK-18. All eastbound traffic was being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.