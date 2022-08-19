Read full article on original website
gsabizwire.com
John Merrell Named “Lawyer of the Year”
Ogletree Deakins shareholder John T. Merrell was named as the Best Lawyers® 2023 Greenville Employment Law – Management and Labor Law – Management “Lawyer of the Year”. Best Lawyers® grants this award to individual lawyers with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region.
gsabizwire.com
Power:Ed awards a $30,000 grant to scale STEM Discovery Program targeting underserved
Columbia, SC — The Upstate Institute of Youth Programs, (UIYP) is a first-time recipient of a $30,000 grant from Power:Ed, a philanthropy of SC Student Loan. The funds will be used to support academic and STEM activities for 45 low-income, first-generation high school students in the Oconee County School District. This includes academic assistance twice a week in UIYP’s homework center, STEM & Career exploration events, and four weeks of summer day camp.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announces Greenville opening
Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
visitoconeesc.com
Museum of the Cherokee in SC
There is evidence that pre-Cherokee cultures were in South Carolina 35,000 years ago!. There were 27 Cherokee villages in what is known today as Oconee County. “Aequonee” in Cherokee means: beside the water. To the white man, the word is pronounced “Oconee”. Centuries ago, before there were lakes, ‘beside the water’ referred to the rivers, waterfalls, and numerous creeks in the area.
FOX Carolina
Ice cream art truck sweetens the Upstate, supports SC farmers
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have the inside scoop on a Charleston-based ice cream truck sweetening the Upstate with their ice cream art. It’s called Life Raft Treats. The truck parked in front of The Community Tap in Travelers Reston Friday. John David Harmon calls himself the...
FOX Carolina
Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
greenvillejournal.com
Watch: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office debuts ‘Behind the Tape’ series
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is lifting the curtain to allow the community to see how it solves some of its cases. As the genre of true crime only continues to grow in popularity, spanning books, movies, TV shows and podcasts, the sheriff’s office launched its own foray into the genre with “Behind the Tape,” a new web series that premiered August 19 on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
Beloved restaurant owner and city councilman found dead over the weekend
A man who came to the U.S. as an immigrant and became a beloved figure as a restaurant owner and councilman in an Upstate town died over the weekend
FOX Carolina
Half gallon of milk used as weapon in fight over food expenses, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A half-gallon of milk was used as a weapon in a fight over food expenses, according to an incidepnt report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., an officer with the Duncan Police Department said he was called to a...
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
golaurens.com
LCWSC dedicates new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant
In its 50th year, the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission on Thursday took the largest leap into the future in its history. The commission officially dedicated its massive water treatment plant, built with its raw water intake, distribution lines, and storage tanks, for a water system that can pump treated water from Lake Greenwood north to Gray Court, and east to Joanna.
Spartanburg School District 6 provides child care for employees
Spartanburg County School District 6 provides child care for its employees.
Upstate middle schooler still hospitalized, community stepping in to help
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- He was supposed to be suiting up for the first Wren Youth football game of the season, but 11-year-old Huston has been in the hospital since Tuesday. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office described the accident as horrible, saying a parent at Wren High School was picking up their own student when they […]
Woman who committed suicide at Upstate Mcdonald's identified
The identity of the woman who fatally shot herself in the parking lot of a Greenville McDonald’s has been revealed. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as, 24 year old Taylor Marie Brown of Covington, Georgia.
