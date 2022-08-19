Read full article on original website
Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?
Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
brownwoodnews.com
Early Town Center Project lake construction bid goes to Mobley Construction
EARLY – During Friday’s special called meeting, the Early City Council approved awarding a bid to Mobley Construction, LLC at a cost of $396,363 for the construction of the Early Town Center Project lake. “We received five bids and there was quite a lot of difference between low...
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood water conditions as of Aug. 22
Brown County Water Improvement District #1 General Manager provided the following update Monday on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 22nd , 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought...
theflashtoday.com
Victory! Texans win first game in program history on Low’s late goal at Nicholls
THIBODAUX, La. – The Tarleton Texans were seemingly dominating Sunday’s game at Nicholls, yet the scoreboard remained without a goal. That is, until the 85th minute, when Tarleton defender Rylee Low scored to give the Texans their first win in program history. Tarleton (1-0-1) beat host Nicholls (0-2-0)...
fox4news.com
Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
koxe.com
Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes
The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
