ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Lake Brownwood water conditions as of Aug. 22

Brown County Water Improvement District #1 General Manager provided the following update Monday on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 22nd , 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stephenville, TX
Stephenville, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
fox4news.com

Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
LAKE WORTH, TX
koxe.com

Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes

The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy