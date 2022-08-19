Silver to face a supply crunch coupled with a demand surge; in 10 years, no investment will be better than silver - David Morgan

Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
Stock market freefall will continue, won’t make new highs for 10 years – Gareth Soloway on Bitcoin, AMC, gold
The stock market rally that started in mid-June started to reverse by mid-August. Monday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1% by market close. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that the volatility is not yet over, and in fact, stocks will likely see new lows. “This is a fear...
Invesco announces plans to launch a new Metaverse Fund
According to the report, the fund will be registered in Luxembourg and will focus on investing in seven...
Samsung Securities files paperwork to launch a cryptocurrency exchange
Samsung Securities, a subsidiary of Samsung Futures Inc., is among seven firms that have sent out applications seeking...
