Steven Laine Appel, 66, of Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Steven was born in Pomona, California on April 10, 1956. He was the son of Jean Kendrick Borden and the late Donald Appel. He was a 1974 graduate of...

CHICORA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO