ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Osage County deputy killed following a crash on US-60

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6HtE_0hNbfC1700

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/19/22: OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart confirmed that an Osage County deputy has died in the crash.

Eastbound lanes on a highway in Osage County are closed after a deadly car accident Friday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said U.S. Highway 60 eastbound at State Highway 18 is closed due to the collision.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto OK-18 northbound.

It is unknown how many people died in the accident, or what caused it.

Stay up-to-date with traffic where you are with the FOX23 Traffic Map.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Osage County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Osage County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us 60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New details released about fallen Osage County deputy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about Captain William Hargraves, the deputy who died Friday morning in a car accident along US-60. Capt. Hargraves started his career as a jailer in 1998. He was promoted to a deputy in 2000, and a K9 handler in 2003. Hargraves worked in drug detection for Osage County public schools with his K9 Jasmine.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Compound bow stolen from ice cream truck in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A compound bow, ice cream truck and north Tulsa flea market... this story gets more bizarre with each detail. Tulsa police responded to a fight outside the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo. They say it was the middle of the afternoon, around 3:15 p.m. when a man they later identified as Jim Remer stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking lot of the flea market.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
72K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy